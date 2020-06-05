BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education finished the first round of interviews for interim superintendent on Thursday evening and has selected three finalists - Rosalie Daca, Daniel Keyser and Nita White.
The board will conduct final interviews on June 15, and approve the contract on June 23, with a target start date of July 1, according to information from Board President Kyle Larsen.
White is the director of equity and curriculum for the Freeport School District since July 2015. Her previous experience includes several years as an elementary principal in School District U-46 in Elgin, Illinois, and in Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas. White has also had experience as a high school assistant principal, principal, and district bilingual coordinator at other schools in Texas and Illinois, according to the Freeport School District webpage.
Daca is the chief academic officer at Racine Unified School District. Before her work in Racine, she worked in Florida as a middle school assistant principal, and was a middle school and high school mathematics teacher, according to news articles.
Keyser is director of secondary learning for sixth through 12th grades at the Waukesha School District. Keyser came from the Madison Metropolitan School District where he was the director of advanced learning. Before Madison, he held positions as director of curriculum and instruction, high school assistant principal and physics and math teacher, according to the Waukesha School District Facebook page. According to news reports, Keyser has worked in Madison, Monroe, Janesville and Jefferson.
Keyser had applied for the permanent superintendent position in Beloit in May of 2018 when the search for a permanent superintendent had been suspended in favor of seeking an interim superintendent position.
