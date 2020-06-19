BELOIT - School District of Beloit Board of Education President Kyle Larsen announced today that the board will be voting on Tuesday to approve the appointment of Daniel Keyser for the position of interim superintendent. Keyser was chosen from a field of three finalists.
Keyser said some of the very first steps he will be taking as the newly appointed interim superintendent will be to listen and learn, according to a press release from the district.
“I want to take the time to listen to families, to staff, and the community. It is so important to be a good listener and to hear from the many voices in our district and in our community,” Keyser stated in a press release. “I am extremely excited for what the future holds for the start of the 2020/2021 school year and beyond.”
“On behalf of the Board of Education I would like to welcome Dr. Daniel Keyser to the SDB family,” said Larsen in a press release. “Dr. Keyser brings with him experience, leadership skills and an effective communication style that are required to be successful in this position. His passion for education will benefit our students, staff and community. The board looks forward to introducing Dr. Keyser to our district and our community.”
Keyser has been the director of secondary teaching and learning in the School District of Waukesha for four years. Prior to that, he was an administrator in Madison, Monroe and Janesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.