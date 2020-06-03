BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education approved the contract with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to facilitate short-term district goals at its Tuesday evening meeting, according to School District of Beloit President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said the board is asking for input on questions to ask interim superintendent candidates. People will be able to submit questions through June 8 at 5 p.m.
The board is also looking for volunteers to serve on an ad hoc committee to provide input on the translation of policies from English to Spanish. People can sign up until 5 p.m. June 15. Community members can visit the board of education website to volunteer or submit questions.
