BELOIT—The process officially has started to seek replacements for two School District of Beloit Board of Education members who recently resigned.
Information on how to apply for the School District of Beloit Board of Education vacancies has been posted on the district website at www.sdb.k12.wi.us or can be picked up at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
To be eligible, a candidate must be 18 years or older, a resident of the district for at least 28 consecutive days prior to applying and a U.S. citizen. All application materials must be returned to the Board Secretary, Michelle Shope, no later than 4 p.m. on Oct. 4.
All candidates will be contacted with the date, time and location of the vacancy interview, conducted by the Board of Education during a special board meeting.
Candidates who have questions can contact Michelle Shope at 608-361-4160 or by email at mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us.
The two board members who are appointed will serve until the terms for the vacant positions expire in April of 2022.
On Sept. 7 the Beloit Board of Education voted 3-0 to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the vacancy left by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, and and Board President Megan Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of member John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado.
There have been four resignations of board of education members in the past year. Former board president Kyle Larsen resigned in January 2021.
Miller said the plan is to get the new board member—which is Schneider—seated and ready to fully participate in school district business by the Sept. 21 board meeting.
There will be four seats up for election on the board in April of 2022—that of Miller; the open seat vacated by John Wong; the open seat vacated by Stephaine Jacobs, and the open seat vacated by Maria Delgado.
The fourth vote-getter will be a one-year term to serve out Delgado’s term.