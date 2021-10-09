BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education plans to interview seven candidates for its two board vacancies and then vote to appoint the new board members on Tuesday. The board will then meet in closed session to discuss Superintendent Dan Keyser’s interim superintendent evaluation.
The board will hold a special meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Seven people have applied for the two School District of Beloit Board of Education board vacancies including: Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Adriana Sanders, Kris Jacobsen, Christine Raleigh, Allison Semrau, Joyce MH Ruff and Susan Bond.
Board of Education President Megan Miller said the board hopes to have the new seven-person board fully seated by the Oct. 19 board meeting. She said the board plans to get all the interviews done on Tuesday.
“It’s all televised and in open session,” she added.
At a Sept. 7 meeting when the board voted to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the position vacated by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of resigning members John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado.
Raleigh had applied for the last vacancy before the board voted to appoint Schneider. She and Schneider had run in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board. In her application materials provided to the Daily News, she said she lost the spring 2021 election due to being shy of 68 votes.
Following the selection of its two new board members on Tuesday, the board will meet to discuss Keyser’s interim evaluation in closed session. Miller said the plan is to have the interim evaluation completed by the end of the week. He is scheduled to have his regular permanent superintendent interview in December.
The board has been behind on its plans for an evaluation of Keyser due in part to struggles with the resigning board members, Miller said in an earlier interview.