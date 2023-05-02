BELOIT — Beloit School Board members continued to face harsh criticism and even calls for their removal from office following a recent decision to close two middle schools on the city’s west side.
Public comment went on well after 8 p.m., after beginning at 7 p.m.
Many district residents in that more than hour-long public comment period questioned why there wasn’t a series of public meetings and more public input taken before the decision was made, about which schools should be closed.
Speakers also called several times for documents to be released regarding plans or research on what reconfigurations could look like. And they grilled board members and Superintendent Willie Garrison on whether school buildings were considered and if bus companies were contacted on the cost impacts of longer bus routes.
School Board President Sean Leavy rebuffed suggestions that any meetings were held in secret, and that the board gave Garrison the authority to create a committee as he saw fit. He meetings held as part of the decision making did not need to be posted as they weren’t actual school board meetings.
Former Superintendent Tom Johnson said he never thought he’d stand up at a board meeting again, but felt compelled to because he felt that closing two schools on the west side was the wrong.
“I’m curious where the sausage was made for you folks. It seemed all the roles were orchestrated. I’m not saying you had an illegal meeting somewhere, but you all had your roles,” Johnson said.
Johnson called it the “ultimate deceit to the public” because the board “knew their decision for months.” He also said the board has failed to consider the ripple effect of the decision to close the schools.
“Sometimes that shows you made a mistake. Families are here talking about leaving,” Johnson said.
David Ramirez Carrera said the reconfiguration was “super personal for him.” He said he came to Beloit at 12 years old and was a student on the west side.
“People are coming into this town making these decisions making it north and south when we know it is west and east,” Ramirez Carrera said, adding that no research has been done on low test scores in the district.
“Leaving the west side with any kids over here (on the west side) makes no sense. Parents will have to leave home early to get their kids to school. People from Beloit don’t understand.”
“I get it. Our budgeting sucks. We should have been doing something with the budget 20 years ago. Figure it out but, man, you all suck.”
Leavy interjected and replied, “we all recognize this is all personal for us but that is unacceptable. We can disagree but… we have to show some restraint to how we talk to each other.”
“I also grew up in Beloit and it’s personal to me, too. I spent time on the west side and east side so I understand it’s a tough decision,” Leavy said.