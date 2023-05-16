Anderson
BELOIT — Hours before the Beloit School Board met, member Spencer Anderson resigned from his seat Tuesday.
A letter written by Anderson was read at the top of the meeting, and Board President Sean Leavy confirmed it was submitted earlier in the day.
Anderson cited an opportunity in his career and “needing to focus” on that more, and thus not being able to devote as much time to the board as desired.
Anderson wrote in the letter that the district has issues to correct but has confidence those will be solved.
“Serving the district has been an honor,” Anderson said.
Anderson was elected in 2021 after being appointed in 2020. He is a 2014 Beloit Memorial High School graduate.
