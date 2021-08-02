MADISON — Between various life and professional experiences as an educator, coach, father and leader, Sean Leavy of Beloit is eager to get started in his new administrative role as principal at Madison East High School.
Leavy will begin working in his new position this fall.
“I’m looking forward to helping launch students into their dreams to do the things that they want to do,” Leavy said. “I’m very excited about that — that I’m getting to the people that god has prepared me for, and thankful for all the people along the way that helped in that preparation.”
In a letter addressed to Madison East High families last week, Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent (MMSD) Carlton Jenkins announced Leavy's hiring.
"We are excited to welcome Mr. Leavy to MMSD, and look forward to him building deep, trusting relationships with students, families and staff to ensure collaboration for success," Jenkins wrote.
Leavy's hire follows the recent departure of former Madison East principal Brendan Kearney.
Additionally, Leavy previously served two years as an assistant principal at Columbus City Schools in Ohio. Before that, he spent three years as an assistant principal at Beloit Memorial High School. He also has seven years of experience as a social studies teacher.
Leavy holds a master's degree in educational administration from Ohio State University. He also earned a bachelor's degree in education from Mississippi Valley State University and has earned several certifications from Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Most recently, Leavy worked as an associate principal in the Central High School District of Westosha, Wisconsin, for about 10 years.
Leavy, 43, currently serves on the Beloit School Board. He was elected in April. Leavy said he plans to continue serving in that role as a citizen of Beloit, in addition to his professional duties in Madison.
Leavy has two children, ages 10 and 12. His wife, Amiee, also serves on the Beloit School Board.
Each role — that of a school board member and that of a principal — serve two different and vital functions in the education system, Leavy said.
He added that policy-makers and administrators should each play their own roles cooperatively to create a safe and enriching learning environment for all students.
Heading into his new role as principal at Madison East High, Leavy said he has several initial goals. Those ideas include:
- Connect with community members
- Seek input from and work with families
- Help students with college or career readiness
- Facilitate a safe learning environment for students of all backgrounds to thrive in
- Uplift student voices, promote racial equity and support student excellence
Leavy said he is excited to join a school district that is committed to racial equity and anti-racism.
“I’m excited about being in a district that has embraced that stance,” Leavy said.
He added that fostering positive community connections is a key part of student engagement and success, as well as helping students to develop their abilities and goals through athletics or extracurricular activities.
Leavy recalls attending Beloit schools and numerous teachers who set positive examples along the way. His educational experiences as a youth helped lead him to a career in education in order to help make a difference.
“The teachers made school a great place to be,” Leavy said.
Looking forward, Leavy said he is humbled for the opportunity and aims to leave a lasting and positive impact on students and the community in Madison.