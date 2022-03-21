BELOIT—A complaint alleging Open Meetings Law violations has been filed with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office against the School District of Beloit.
The complaint was filed by the Wisconsin Transparency Project on behalf of local resident and taxpayer Pamela Charles. Charles also previously served on the School District of Beloit Board of Education. The complaint alleges seven violations of the Open Meetings Law.
The Open Meetings Law places certain requirements on public bodies including the proper noticing of the time, location and intended subject matters to be discussed at open meetings.
The complaint alleges that the board of education failed to provide the times of meetings that were held on April 29, 2021, Nov. 12, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022.
The complaint also alleges the board listed the wrong location for a meeting held on Oct. 27, 2021.
The complaint also alleges the meetings on Jan. 11, 2022 and Jan. 25, 2022 were not held virtually (online) as they were listed in public postings.
The complaint also alleges the board failed to properly notice the subject of discussion and action for the June 22, 2021 meeting.
In regards to the June 22, 2021 meeting, the complaint alleges the topic for discussion was retaining or not retaining an independent hearing officer who determines pupil expulsions.
“The district had used independent hearing officers to handle expulsions for over 20 years, and the public could reasonably have expected another routine reauthorization of that position,” a release from the Wisconsin Transparency Project stated. “Instead, the board engaged in a lengthy discussion of broader disciplinary issues, including the pre-expulsion administrative process, alternative placements, services provided to expelled students, racial disparities in discipline, parent complaints about discipline and using interventions prior to expulsions.”
The board eventually voted not to authorize the independent hearing examiner.
School District of Beloit Superintendent Daniel Keyser said he had not received notice of the Open Meetings Act complaints and he had no comment on the matter.
The Wisconsin Transparency Project is a law firm focused on open government, free speech and government finance openness. Tom Kamenick is the president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.