BELOIT—The School District of Board of Education is expected to select an interim superintendent candidate after a 10 a.m. meeting Thursday, according to information from Board of Education President Kyle Larsen after a Monday meeting.
Larsen said the board met Monday to conduct another round of interviews with the interim superintendent candidates.
“We are continuing our reference checking and due diligence with our consultants,” Larsen said.
The board has selected three finalists for the position—Rosalie Daca, Daniel Keyser and Nita White. The new interim superintendent has a target start date of July 1.
The board had originally planned to make a decision on June 15, according to earlier interviews with Larsen. However the board extended the timeline by a few days to do more thorough background checks on all the candidates.
Candidate White is the director of equity and curriculum for the Freeport School District since July 2015. Her previous experience includes several years as an elementary principal in School District U-46 in Elgin, Illinois, and in Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas. White has also had experience as a high school assistant principal, principal, and district bilingual coordinator at other schools in Texas and Illinois.
Keyser has been the director of secondary teaching and learning in the School District of Waukesha for four years. Prior to that, he was an administrator in Madison, Monroe and Janesville.
Daca is the chief academic officer at Racine Unified School District. Before her work in Racine, she worked in Florida as a middle school assistant principal, and was a middle school and high school mathematics teacher.
