BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education appointed its new board member, discussed hiring more administrators and heard about a first amendment legal complaint at its Tuesday evening meetings.
The board unanimously approved Superintendent Dan Keyser’s recommendation to create an Executive Director of Human Resources administrative position. Currently, the district has an Executive Director of Business, Human Resources, and Operations position. Under the proposal the human resources portion of that position would fall under the newly created position. The Executive Director of Human Resources would be in charge of developing strategies for recruiting and retaining staff, monitoring staff diversity, overseeing an enrollment-driven staffing plan, collaborating on onboarding new staff as well as overseeing the hiring process and benefits and acting as the district’s record custodian.
Board Vice President Sean Leavy said he is also interested in a director of equity administrative position to come forward again for discussion.
Keyser’s presentation referenced three additional administrative positions to discuss in the future including the Director of Marketing & Alumni Relations and a Director of Community Engagement and Volunteers to work under the Chief of Communications and Marketing as well as a Director of Talent Development who would serve under the new human resources position.
Newly appointed board member Gregg Schneider was sworn in at the beginning of the evening. The board then elected Amiee Leavy as clerk and Schneider as treasurer. Schneider agreed to serve on the teaching, learning and equity and pupil services committee and the policy committee in addition to being the district’s liaison to the city’s parks and recreation committee. Board member Spencer Anderson will serve as chair of the business, finance and operations committee.
The new appointments followed the board voting 3-0 on Sept. 7 to appoint Schneider to fill the vacancy left by former board member Stephanie Jacobs. At the Sept. 7 meeting Board of Education President Megan Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of members John Wong and Maria Delgado. In an earlier interview Miller said the hope is to get two more board members sworn in by the Oct. 19 board meeting. The interviews will be held at a meeting between Oct. 4 and 11.
The human resources committee voted unanimously to approve recommendations which included the hiring of a former principal with The Lincoln Academy (TLA). The vote made former TLA Principal Samuel Karns the new assistant principal at McNeel Intermediate School.
During the public comment portion of the regular meeting Educator and Organizing Chair of the Beloit Education Association Kurt Handrich said there is interest among colleagues regarding longevity pay to encourage gifted educators to stay in the district.
Former Superintendent Thomas Johnson and resident Angie Lannon submitted written public comments in support of starting discussions to rename the art wing in honor of the late educator Bob Houck due to the impact he made on so many lives in the school and community. The board later voted to start an ad hoc naming committee to review and explore the request to name the art wing in his honor.
As of press time the board was meeting in closed session to discuss a legal complaint filed regarding a first amendment violation.