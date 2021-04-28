BELOIT—The Beloit School Board voted to postpone its decision on a revised pay structure for coaches and club advisers after some discussion about whether the agenda documents were made available to the public in a timely manner.
The updated pay structure was approved in the 4:30 p.m. policy and personnel committee in a 2-1 vote. Committee members John Wong and Stephanie Jacobs voted in favor of it, but Amiee Leavy voted against it after raising issues regarding the public not having enough time to view the proposal as attached documents were not uploaded for the public’s view until Monday afternoon.
The pay matrix item was listed on the consent agenda to be passed during the business meeting which followed at 7:15 p.m., however, the board voted to postpone the issue until its May 11 meeting.