BELOIT—School District of Beloit Policy Committee members will discuss at a meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday a plan to amend a policy on public participation at board meetings which would prohibit speech deemed “disruptive” or “belligerent.”
While some of the changes to board policy 187 on public participation at board meetings are updated wording changes, one line amended could prevent members of the public from speaking about matters the board deems to be “disruptive” or “belligerent.”
It’s not the first time the issue of free speech has come up.
The discussion of the proposed policy change follows a complaint filed regarding alleged first amendment violations, which was discussed in closed session on Sept. 21. Also, there was a decision by the board to not allow former Board President Pamela Charles’ letter to be read in public at a July 6 board meeting.
Under the existing policy on public participation at board meetings it states: “comments that attack an individual personally or professionally or are derogatory or demean others will not be tolerated.”
However, the newly proposed amendment to the policy states: “Speech that is belligerent, disorderly, disruptive, repetitive or which exceeds the allowable time permitted for each speaker is prohibited.”
When Miller was asked what defines “belligerent” or “disruptive” speech and if it could be a bit subjective, she issued the following statement: “The language for belligerent, disruptive, or disorderly speech comes from legal precedent set around the limitations of the First Amendment, so we would draw our definitions from the legal definitions. There is usually some subjectivity or room for interpretation with policy, especially for something as abstract as speech, so we will continue to use our best judgement and consider what is best for children and for the district as we move forward.”
The policy discussion follows a complaint filed regarding an alleged First Amendment violation. The board discussed the complaint in closed session on Sept. 21, but did not take any action on the issue yet.
When asked if the policy update was in response to the First Amendment complaint filed, Miller said she couldn’t comment.
The board also discussed issues related to public participation at board meetings on July 6 when former board president Pam Charles emailed comments to be read during public comment. Miller stopped the secretary from reading her comments to the public.
The portion of Charles’ letter read in public at the meeting raised concerns about a board member’s comments regarding a school employee in a June 22 board meeting. Charles did not name the board member or employee. Charles began her comments by saying that a board member made very derogatory remarks about an employee, a violation of board norms, especially the norm regarding professionalism. She said such remarks could put the district in legal trouble and behavior like that does not help the image of the district.
At that point in the reading of the email, Miller interjected and asked if there was a policy regarding comments attacking any individual personally or professionally and asked Superintendent Dan Keyser his thoughts on the matter.
Keyser told Miller the district has such a norm and that it would be appropriate for any board member who felt those norms were being violated to interject and voice concerns to the board president, and Board Member Aimee Leavy said “I do.”
Miller then asked the secretary to forward the comments to the board members but she didn’t think reading them in public was appropriate due to public comment parameters.
Miller would not comment when asked whether the First Amendment complaint filed was connected to the July 6 incident with Charles.
A reporter has called Charles to ask if she has filed the complaint, but she has not returned the calls.