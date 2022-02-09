BELOIT—Beloit School Board candidates discussed academic achievement, enrollment and more in a forum held Wednesday evening at the Beloit Public Library. The event was sponsored by Justice Overcoming Borders (JOB), Concerned Black Citizens (CBC) and Good Trouble.
The list of those running is as follows: Incumbents Gregg Schneider, Megan Miller and Allison Semrau and newcomers Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, DeVon McIntyre, Ryan McKillips, Christine Raleigh, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit and J’Juan M. Winfield Sr. In the Primary Election set for Tuesday, the field of 11 candidates will be narrowed to eight candidates who will run in the April 5 general election. There are four seats up for election on the school board.
The Wednesday forum had Winfield, Miller, McIntyre, Schneider, Windmoeller-Schmit, Semrau and Larson in attendance, but Anderson, Champeny, McKillips and Raleigh were absent. The four absentee candidates submitted written answers to the questions provided ahead of time which were read aloud by the moderator, Kurt Handrich of JOB.
When asked what made them the best candidates, Winfield mentioned coming from diverse settings and his volunteerism; Miller highlighted experience on the board; McIntyre said his ability to represent students due to his youth; Schneider noted his experience in education; Windmoeller-Schmit shared his experiences in personnel and finance through is career; Semrau said her perspective as a parent and volunteer with kids in the district; and Larson said people can find her information on her resume online where they will see successes and failures as they are both important.
Handrich then read Champeny’s comments who said she can draw from her experience as a parent, her husband’s experience as a teacher and her medical research career. Handrich said Anderson wrote about his roles managing people, processes and budgets. Handrich read Raleigh’s comments that stated she is confident that her commitment to finding solutions will move the district forward. McKillips shared, via Handrich, that he brings a logical and pragmatic approach to issues needing addressing.
After candidates spoke a little about what they could offer, they discussed student achievement and how to address declining enrollment.
Miller said student achievement is defined by the whole child and all their successes. She said there needs to be an assets-based approach to the district and community conversation needs to be held highlighting the district’s positives.
“We need to improve our communication and get to a more proactive style,” Miller said.
McIntyre said the district needs to prioritize getting the right people in the right positions.
Schneider said the district cannot control what other districts do, but can strengthen programs others don’t have such as Even Start.
“We need to continue to embrace the diversity in the community,” Schneider added.
To improve enrollment, the district needs to reduce class sizes and allow kids to get intervention and have quality staff, Windmoeller-Schmit said.
“We need to become a destination for qualified education,” Windmoeller-Schmit added.
Semrau noted Parkview School District was recruiting for students via mailings. She said the district needs to adopt a customer-service style approach, answering staff and community and doing exit interviews with students and parents to see what is driving them away in order to fix problems.
Larson said the district must be bigger than the problem when it comes to enrollment. She said the district must want people to be in the district.
Winfield said his children stayed and graduated from the district. He would work on some of the positive activities already underway in the district.
Champeny said in her written comments a safe environment is critical to improve achievement and staff retention, and Anderson said he wants to fix root causes of families leaving, set high expectations and improve safety on school grounds.
Raleigh wrote that prioritizing students’ success and safety will result in more children in the district.
McKillips wrote the district must engage families who left in order to determine and address their concerns.