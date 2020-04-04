BELOIT—There are six School District of Beloit candidates running for four open seats.
Sanchez is up for re-election as her three-year term is ending, and Charles is up for re-election as she received a one-year term. Jacobs is filling a two-year term open from former board member John Winkelmann’s resignation. There is also a one-year term open as a result of former board member’s David Wilson’s resignation, currently filled by Jeff Klett.
The top four highest candidates receiving votes will get the four positions with the two highest recipients getting the three-year terms; the third highest receiving the two- year term; and the lowest of the top four getting the one-year term.
Wendy Sanchez (I)
Career: Bilingual Economic Support Specialist with Rock County
Education: BMHS and Blackhawk Technical College associate degree
Activities in the school district prior to election: Active parent with children attending BMHS and Fruzen Intermediate.
Experiences relevant to the position: Currently a board member.
Top 3 priorities: Superintendent search, mental health and teacher retention.
Stance on student discipline: Consistent enforcement of the code of conduct and discipline.
How to improve teacher retention: Listen and consider teacher’s needs and concerns.
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: leader, diverse and compassionate.
Should the board have referred allegations that former superintendent Stanley Murno destroyed records to the district attorney? No.
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed?
No.
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the school district of Beloit? No.
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? Yes.
Endorsements: Beloit Education Association.
Spencer Anderson
Career: Flight instructor.
Education: Bachelor’s of science in flight operations from University of Dubuque.
Activities in the school district prior to election: Worked as a substitute teacher and technology coach in School District of Beloit.
Experiences relevant to the position: Teaching experience.
Top 3 priorities: Teacher and student retention, fiscal responsibility.
Stance on student discipline: Get teacher input on discipline and address it at a younger age.
How to improve teacher retention: Look at teacher pay and get more administrative support.
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: Openness, leadership and fairness.
Should the board have referred allegations that former superintendent Stanley Murno destroyed records to the district attorney? Yes.
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed? Yes.
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the school district of Beloit?
Possibly, depending on the circumstances.
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? Yes.
Endorsements: AFSCME and Rock County Central Labor Council.
Amiee Leavy
Career: Licensed professional educator currently working for Teachers on Call.
Education: Bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Alcorn State University and MBA from The Ohio State University.
Activities in the school district prior to election: School Age Parent (SAPAR) coordinator for the School District of Beloit and volunteered at Todd Elementary School, including serving as co-leader for a Girl Scout Troop.
Experiences relevant to the position: Substitute teacher, former SAPAR coordinator and parent of two students.
Top 3 priorities: Discipline using trauma-informed care, parent engagement, adherence to board policy.
Stance on student discipline: Discipline should be handled consistently and with trauma-informed care.
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: A proven record of being a servant leader, effective listener and good decision maker.
Should the board have referred allegations former superintendent Stanley Murno
destroyed records to the district attorney? Yes.
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed? Yes, in a way that does not create excessive legal fees.
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take
advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the school district of Beloit? Yes, Lincoln Academy students should be able to participate in advanced placement classes and extracurricular activities as space permits and for a fee.
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? Yes.
Endorsements: Beloit Educators Association and Beloit Secretaries Union.
Maria Delgado
Career: Lead Economic Support Supervisor at Rock County Human Services
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in human services and a minor in public administration from Upper Iowa University.
Activities in the school district prior to election: Mock interview program, Ad Hoc Community Committee, Lunch and Learn program and financial education classes. She also volunteered as field trip chaperone and for activities with the theater department.
Experiences relevant to the position: Serves as a current board member with the YWCA, served as secretary of Boys and Girls Club Board and served as board member for HealthNet and Crime Stoppers.
Top 3 priorities: District’s fiscal health, diversity and creating an atmosphere of trust.
Stance on student discipline: Discipline needs to be worked from a trauma-informed lens with positive reinforcement, fair consequences and clear and firm boundaries defining appropriate behavior.
How to improve teacher retention: Improving current hiring practices, expanding teacher mentoring programs, improving administrative support and working conditions and increasing teacher compensation.
Top 3 qualities the candidate will bring to the board: Trustworthy, authentic and transparent.
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: Equitable, trustworthy, and committed.
Should the board have referred allegations that former superintendent Stanley Murno destroyed records to the district attorney? “A full investigation would need to be done before proceeding with that.”
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed? “A full report should have been done.”
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the school district of Beloit? “The charter school should provide all the necessary classes and extracurricular activities to meet student’s needs.”
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? Yes, this will allow for transparency.
Endorsements: Beloit Education Association, Beloit Secretaries Union
Pamela Charles (I)
Career: a registered nurse, not currently working.
Education: Graduated with an associates degree in nursing degree from Los Angeles. Pierce College; worked in pediatric oncology, taught nursing students.
Activities in the school district prior to election: President of Beloit Memorial High School Choir Boosters, Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Band volunteer, Band Boosters, Challenge Day volunteer, Tutor, Beloit Memorial High, School PTO, mentor for Aldrich Middle School’s Lunch and Learn program, AFS Intercultural Programs, volunteer host parent.
Experiences relevant to the position: seven years of school board experience, has served as clerk, vice president, president, chair of policy committee and served on other district committees.
Top 3 priorities: Student behavior/discipline, student success and responsible spending of taxpayer dollars.
Stance on student discipline: “We have a great code of conduct in place. Let’s enforce it fairly and consistently throughout the district and give the teachers the support they need.”
How to improve teacher retention: “Give teachers the support they need and re-examine the future salary scale to increase longevity. Make teachers partners in decision making throughout the district.”
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: Leadership, integrity and experience.
Should the board have referred allegations that former superintendent Stanley Murno destroyed records to the district attorney? “It’s an appropriate board discussion.”
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed? “In cases like this the board arrives on the decision based on all circumstances and we did.”
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the School District of Beloit? “We have to consider Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules and state laws when making that decision.”
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? “I support televising board meetings.”
Endorsements: none.
Stephanie Jacobs (I)
Career: retired principal in Beloit.
Education: master’s degree in curriculum and design from Concordia University; bachelor of science in elementary education with a minor in music from UW-Madison
Activities in the school district prior to election: hiring and overseeing staff and students, and raising tests scores and overseeing school budget as principal.
Experiences relevant to the position: Her 17 years as a principal and more than 13 years as a teacher
Top 3 priorities: Hiring new superintendent, discipline and building culture
Stance on student discipline: “The code of conduct needs to be enforced consistently, I am firm on discipline.”
How to improve teacher retention: get direct information from teachers on their needs
Top 3 qualities needed in the district’s superintendent: Servant leadership, communication and collaborative.
Should the board have referred allegations that former superintendent Stanley Murno destroyed records to the district attorney? “No, I think we need to move forward.”
Should the internal investigation into Munro’s behavior have been completed? “It’s time to move forward, we have other pressing issues.”
Should the district partner with the Lincoln Academy allowing its students to take advanced placement classes or extracurricular activities in the School District of Beloit? “I would need more information and to do more research on this. I just want what is best for all children.”
Will the candidate commit to televising every board meeting? Yes.
Endorsements: Beloit Education Association
