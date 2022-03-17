BELOIT—Safety for students and school staff, raising expectations for academic achievement and ensuring fiscal security were the issues discussed during a forum Thursday for Beloit board of education candidates.
Eight candidates are vying for four seats on the board of education. Candidates include current board members Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider and newcomers J’Juan Winfeld, Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh.
The school board candidates will be on the April 5 ballot.
Six of the candidates shared their views at the Eclipse Center Thursday. Larson and Winfeld were unable to take part in the forum.
In her opening statement, Champeny said if she is elected she would work to raise the bar for students so they can improve academic achievement. She also stressed the need for school safety and “get the classroom chaos under control.” She also stressed a need for financial responsibility in the school district.
Miller said she would like to continue the efforts the school board has initiated.
“We have grown through the pandemic and still we have made strides,” she said.
She said the district leadership has invested heavily in solutions to the districts current problems and she wishes to continue to seek out partnerships in the community to help meet critical goals in the district.
Raleigh said her four goals for the district are student success, district growth, safety in the schools and purposeful finance management.
She said she haw worked with young people in after-school programs and in mentorships and she knows how important it is to support young people.
Schneider said he has 40 years of experience in education, both as a teacher and as an administrator.
He has worked with departments of public instruction in Wisconsin and in North Carolina and he has managed large budgets. He said he knows what it takes to build better schools.
Anderson said he would focus on student achievement, improving student and staff safety and responsible financial management if he were elected to the board.
McKillips said in his profession as an engineer, he is focused on problem solving. He said he would bring a different perspective to the board. He said he wants to explore why families are leaving the district and find solutions so they can come back to the community school district.
Champeny, when asked for two actions she would take to improve student achievement, she said she would ask the superintendent and the board to set measurable goals for tackling student achievement.
She also said she would address classroom behaviors. She said disruptive behaviors in schools are causing families to leave the district.
Schneider said solutions to the district’s problems will take time.
“We didn’t get into this position over night and we won’t get out of it over night,” he said.
He said the board needs to analyze data, analyze behaviors and that will lead to solutions.
He said the district has initiated new literacy programs in the elementary schools and the students are engaged, which is a hopeful sign of good things to come.
Raleigh said the focus should be on safety in the classrooms, because a safe environment fosters a good learning environment. She also said the district should have high expectations for students.
Anderson said any solution has to start with setting goals. He also said there should be a focus on individual students.
“One size fits all doesn’t apply,” he said.
McKillips said classroom behaviors are disrupting the education process.
Taking the time to coral students back in order is time lost, he said.
He also said the schools should return to the foundations of education with emphasis on reading and on basic math.
Miller said the district has to have a solid framework to build from and the board has started with the creation of a strategic plan. The plan includes a plan for early childhood literacy and a focus on retaining teachers. She said teachers are the key element for a good educational experience for students.
The forum was hosted by Rock County First and the Beloit League of United Latin American Citizens #338 Council.