BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education candidates were asked about early childhood development, the financial challenges the district faces and student achievement during a candidate forum Thursday evening.
The eight candidates running for school board took part in the online candidate forum which was sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Beloit and the NAACP Beloit Chapter. The candidates running for the four available seats on the board are current school board members Megan Miller and Gregg Schneider, and newcomers J’Juan Winfield, Brian Anderson, Torie Champeny, Kathy Larson, Ryan McKillips and Christine Raleigh.
Raleigh said when asked about the districts projected $10 million deficit said district officials should make sure each dollar spent brings the most benefit to the students.
She also said the district has to look at the continued reduction in enrollment and find out why families are leaving the district.
Larson said a budget is a living document and district officials must monitor each of its services and the spending for those services throughout the year to make informed decisions about spending. Regarding enrollment, Larson said Beloit is not alone in experiencing declining enrollment. She noted during the pandemic, many students left schools and did not return.
Winfield said he believes that people are not leaving the district because of the budget. They are leaving because they are not getting what they want out of the district and that is the area that should change.
Miller said there are many ways to address the budget deficit. She said the district should examine “right sizing” to prepare for the future, by looking at things that are not imperative to the education process and consider them when making spending decisions. She also said the district should engage more in community partnerships in education.
Anderson, who is a banker, said the current deficit is a short-term concern and the district should focus on the enrollment decline. He said if district officials find out the core reasons why families are leaving the district, they might be able to bring them back.
Schneider said a big problem for the district is that state and federal government are not contributing their fair share of funding to the public education process. He said board members and citizens should advocate for state and federal government to hold up their share of education funding.
Champeny said the district should look to find any duplication in services and eliminate these duplicated services to save on spending. She said priorities should be on programs and services that improve student outcomes.
McKillips said he would like to see the district get creative in ensuring fiscal stability. He said the district should look for efficiencies and partner with businesses and agencies in the community to get involved in the education process.
On early childhood development, Winfield said he is in full support of the Head Start Program, which focuses on very young children. He said the programs should be offered on the east side and west side of the city to get children introduced early to the education process.
Miller said family engagement is critical in getting children started on a successful academic career. She also said she was an advocate of individualized early childhood education.
Raleigh said Even Start is a program that involves children from infants to 3-year-olds and it is a model program for early childhood education.
Larson said when examining early childhood education, the district must look at how it can handle the education of young children. She said the benefits of limiting class sizes has been a recurring theme for many years and other methods for instruction should be explored.
Anderson said engaging the parents early on in the education process is key to a successful education career. He also advocated for getting books in the hands of kids early in life.
Schneider said the Head Start and Even Start programs are great for making connections in the community and with families, which make for successful student outcomes.
Champeny said getting that parental involvement present in programs like Even Start is key to having long-term involvement in the education process.
McKillips said he would like to see the district hosting summer reading programs for children. He would like to see other creative efforts to get books in the hands of kids.
Another candidate forum featuring the school board candidates is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 17 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center. The forum is presented by Rock County First and the League of United Latin American Citizens 338 Council.