BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education received updates on how coaches will be paid, news of Hackett and Robinson elementary schools’ award and information on online learning waivers at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.
School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Sue Green announced the district will pay Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) spring sport head coaches 40% of their wages and assistant spring sport coaches 25% of their pay.
Spring coaches who had started their sport season prior to the Safer at Home Order were paid on a prorated basis. The 2020 spring sports include track, baseball, softball, golf, soccer, tennis and poms.
“We continued our earlier discussions with our leadership team and wanted to be sure that we were balancing the importance of fiscal responsibility and the acknowledgment that our coaches are an important part of our high school students’ experience and social development. With that, we decided that it would be critical to pay our coaches,” Green said.
It also was announced that Hackett and Robinson schools received recognition from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) as 2019-2020 Schools of Recognition. To qualify for the category, Beating the Odds Schools, Hackett and Robinson, had to be in the top 25 percent of high-poverty schools in the state, and have above-average student achievement in reading and mathematics when compared to schools from similarly sized districts, schools, grade configurations and poverty levels.
The board also approved the district applying for a waiver from DPI in three areas—instructional hours and educator effectiveness evaluations. The district also requested a waiver for the civics exam. The waiver will protect any students who cannot fully participate in this learning or those who may not have success on the exam due to COVID-19. Green said almost all Wisconsin public school districts are going through the waiver process with DPI and she is not aware of any districts not doing so.
The board also approved a district waiver (not through the DPI) on specific district policy graduation requirements to cover any students who are unable to complete classes due to COVID-19 including American democracy, financial literacy and other elective credits.
The board also approved a bid from a company to do pool work for $104,250. The filtration system for the pool has led to many issues and it has left the pool unusable at times. The current system is labor intensive and expensive as far as water and materials. A more efficient filtration system should be more efficient and a financial savings in the long run.
The board will be meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in closed session to select interim superintendent candidates, said Board of Education President Kyle Larsen in an interview after the meeting.
Larsen said there are 24 interim superintendent candidates and the board will likely select six or seven candidates to interview. The board will finalize the interview questions and discuss interview logistics on Thursday. The board will then meet on June 3 and 4 to interview the selected candidates.
