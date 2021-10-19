BELOIT—School District of Beloit board members swore in new board members and heard a comment submitted by former board president Pam Charles during Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The comment submitted by Charles at the July 6 school board meeting was not allowed to be read. The comment accused one board member of what Charles considered to be rude behavior. Charles lodging a first amendment violation complaint against the district after the comment was not allowed to be read.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the comment came up as the board was approving amendments to policy 187 on public participation at board meetings which would prohibit speech deemed “disruptive” or “belligerent” by board members. The updated policy states: “Speech that is belligerent, disorderly, disruptive, repetitive or which exceeds the allowable time permitted for each speaker is prohibited.”
In the past the board norms were not to allow personal attacks which the board has recently determined to not be enforceable, Miller said in an earlier interview.
Prior to approving the policy amendments, clerk Amiee Leavy said she wanted to thank former board member Charles for bringing Policy 187 to the attention of the board through threat of legal action. After consulting with the district’s legal team, Leavy said it has been determined that the policy in question, worked on by Charles during her time as a board member according to Leavy, may be unconstitutional. Leavy said the board wanted to move expeditiously to correct the policy flaws.
In an earlier interview, Charles’ attorney confirmed to the newspaper that Charles filed a first amendment violation complaint which has been discussed by the board in closed session. The complaint stems from when Charles emailed comments to be read during public comment time and Miller stopped the secretary from reading her comments.
During public comment time on Tuesday, the board allowed Charles’ July comment read prior to policy 187 being amended. In her comments read by the board secretary, Charles said at a June 22 board meeting a board member made derogatory remarks about a staff member. Charles said it’s not the first time the board member behaved rudely to staff or board members in public or in private. She said the member can and should be interrupted, called out of order and stopped. If the board president fails to do this, another member can and should. Charles suggested a board discussion on acceptable board behavior would help. If all else fails, a censure may be necessary.
“Please work together to put an end to such unnecessary, hurtful and unprofessional conduct,” Charles said in the comment.
Charles did not name the board member.
During public comment on Tuesday, resident Dorothy Harrell said she would like to see more diversity and equity among administrators and teachers and spoke in favor of teacher retention and closing the achievement gap. She spoke against more positions in the central office and spoke in favor of creating positions to more directly serve students.
Before pubic comment, the meeting kicked off with new board members Allison Semrau and Joyce Ruff being sworn in. The board then nominated board clerk Amiee Leavy to also serve as its parliamentarian who will begin service after she completes a parliamentarian course. During Tuesday’s meeting Ruff agreed to serve on the teaching, learning, equity and pupil services committee and the business, operations and finance committee, and Semrau agreed to serve on the policy committee.
Following open session the board went in closed session to present Superintendent Dan Keyser with his interim superintendent evaluation which has been completed. It was postponed and delayed due to board member turnover and was to be presented to Keyser on Tuesday.