BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted 6-1 to approve its $109,101,833 operational budget for the 2021-2022 school year following a public hearing on Tuesday evening. It was slightly up from the $106,513,467 budget in 2020-2021, according to information from Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
Board member Amiee Leavy was the only dissenting vote as she had made a motion to approve a scenario provided as an option by administration of a $8.7 million shortfall as opposed to the $10.5 million shortfall which would have included no pay increases for non-educators. The approved budget scenario included a 2% increase for non-educators. All educators had already received a $1,250 increase.
The final budget included a $10.5 million shortfall, due primarily to declining enrollment, the new independent charter school The Lincoln Academy, rising costs and increasing equalized value within the district, Armstrong said.
The current operations budget for the School District of Beloit in 2021-2022 is $109,101,833 and the projected revenue for 2021-2022 is $98,551,526 resulting in a shortfall of $10,550,307.
The mill rate will be $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation meaning a homeowner with a $100,000 home would pay $1,010 in school district taxes for the year. Taxpayers will pay the same as last year as last year the mill rate was also $10.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The district receives $10,039 in per pupil aid. With a rolling three-year average of 172 less students, used to calculate funding, the district would be losing roughly $1,726,672. The district’s three-year average number of pupils is 6,516. It had 6,757 students in 2019-2020; 6,242 in 2020-2021; and 6,031 in 2021-2022.
Increased costs in the 2021-2022 budget include: health insurance costs up 8% over past two years; rising property and liability insurance costs, maintenance and grounds employees being back in-house, or being district employees, and new funding requirements for the independent charter school, The Lincoln Academy.
The fund balance policy states a goal of reserves between 14 and 25 percent of prior year general fund expenditures not including grants or one-time expenses. Any amount under the 14% as of the year-end shall provide a consideration by the board to consider the use of surplus funds to replenish the reserve. With the adopted budget, the fund balance is projected to be $9,890,552, or a 12.26% percentage of general fund expenditures. The district currently has a AA bond rating.
Armstrong said the fund balance projections provided at the meeting are a worst case scenario and the district will strive to have fiscally responsible spending and eliminate financially unnecessary expenditures.
Last year, for example, the board approved a $3 million deficit budget, but through fiscal responsibility the district was able to end the year with no deficit and increased fund balance by $118,000.