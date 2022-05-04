CITY OF BELOIT—There are plenty of activities planned by the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department for this summer, including Blanket Bingo, Storytime in the Park, Parking Lot Picasso and the annual Dirty Dash.
“We are excited to share with the public all the new events this summer,” said Sarah Lock, Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.
“A majority of our events are free through the City of Beloit,” said Nicole Yost, Beloit Recreation Coordinator.
There are a couple new events this year listed on Beloit City’s Summer 2022 Activities & Program Guide.
The following events are brand new for the 2022 season:
Every Wednesday, starting July 6, city staff will drive to a different neighborhood park providing games, activities and crafts. The updated schedule to track their vehicle can be found on City of Beloit’s Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page.
On July 7, families can participate in Parking Lot Picasso. This is where the city will provide the chalk and participants can draw their own artistic creations in the parking lot of Grinnell Hall Senior Activity Center. Some of the events require registration and the registration deadline for this event is July 5.
All registration can be done over the phone at 608-364-2890. The Dirty Dash and pickleball tournament can be registered online through Eventbrite.com, Yost said.
Some events that began last year are making a return this year.
Partnering with the Beloit Public Library, the city presents Storytime in the Park, for the second year in a row. On the second Wednesday of June, July and August, a staff member from Beloit Public Library will read out loud a story and provide an activity that goes along with it. This program is suggested for children ages 2-8.
On July 21, Blanket Bingo makes a return for a fun evening of bingo at the Harry Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park.
Participants are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and snacks to the event. Registration is due by July 18 to have the correct number of bingo cards.
One major event is the Beloit Dirty Dash. Children and adults can climb over mounds of dirt and wade through muddy water in a fun obstacle course set up in Big Hill Prk. This annual event is scheduled for Aug 20. Registration deadline for the Dirty Dash is Aug. 1. For early bird registration lasting until July 1, prices are $10 each, while after July 1 the fee climbs to $15 each.
A full list of free events can be found at www.beloitrecreation.com/beloit-summer-program-guide-now-available.
There are a variety of paid recreational activities over the summer.
Partnering with Hononegah Archery, there will be two sessions available for participants starting June 7. The recommended age is 7-18+ for the event and the public need to sign up by June 1.
The City of Beloit also partnered with Challenger International Sports for a soccer camp. The camp involved learning drills and skills for children ages 4-14. Activities are split up in age groups. Registration ends June 15 and the activities takes place June 20-24.
Other programs include:
- Critter Crazy Camp—A three-day adventure camp centered on nature.
- Youth and Adult Tennis Lessons—Lessons are broken into age groups starting at three years old to adult.
- Wacky Wednesdays—Every Wednesday will offer a different theme of activities and games.
- Special Olympic Youth Athlete Play Program—An eight- week program that introduces basic sports skills for children with and without intellectual disabilities.
- Adult volleyball, softball, wiffle ball, co-ed kickball, pickleball tournament and drop-in play are all paid programs through the City of Beloit that are offered throughout the summer.
“Masks and social distancing is not mandatory and is up to each individual’s discretion at all city run events,” Lock said.