Around 50 Beloit residents gathered for a community forum event hosted by grassroots activist group Beloit Brown Community Liaison at the Beloit Public Library regarding ongoing gun violence in Beloit last year. This year the Enough is Enough event will be held Aug. 20.
The two previous events were at Beloit Public Library and New Life Church. At those events the organization came together with members of the community and talked about the issues in the community pertaining to gun violence.
The Beloit Brown Community Liaison was founded by Alexcia Payton. Payton experienced the deaths of two of her family members due to gun violence.
“My cousin, Chelsey Payton, was killed in a shooting in October 2020, which really opened my eyes to the gun violence in the community, and us needing to come together to make this a safer place,” Payton said. “My other cousin Latoya Payton was killed along with her boyfriend on July 4, 2010. These really hit close to home and I knew that I wanted to help make a change for my community.”
These tragedies inspired the creation of the Beloit Brown Community Liaison organization and the community events that the group has offered.
“The Beloit Brown Community Liaison is a group that I started with the intention of helping to develop a good working relationship with the Beloit Police and the people of color in our community,” Payton noted.
Payton noticed that there was a stigma that has prevented the police and people of color in communities from communicate in a positive way.
“The media often depicts people of color not trusting or working with police,” Payton noted. “There are people who can work with them in a positive way to make a positive change. “
The Beloit Brown Community Liaison sent out invitations recently to local churches and community leaders.
Bishop Renaldo K. Wiles offered to provide New Life Ministries as the venue for the event.
“Bishop Wiles is one of our biggest supporters,” Payton noted. “He has always come to our events and has always opened his doors to us when we needed a place for events.”