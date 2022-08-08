Forum_BBCL
Around 50 Beloit residents gathered for a community forum event hosted by grassroots activist group Beloit Brown Community Liaison at the Beloit Public Library regarding ongoing gun violence in Beloit last year. This year the Enough is Enough event will be held Aug. 20.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Community member will speak out about senseless violence and the loss of lives in the community during an event set for Aug. 20.

The Beloit Brown Community Liaison will host its third Beloit Says Enough is Enough event starting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the New Life Ministries at 1400 Harvey St.