Check
Buy Now

Jim Van De Bogart, Rotary Club of Beloit member, helped raise $70,440 to combat Polio through the Rotary International’s PolioPlus program.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—A $70,440 check was given to PolioPlus during a Rotary Club of Beloit meeting on Tuesday after a member biked 1,250 miles as a fundraising effort.

The PolioPlus is a program within Rotary International. The program’s goal is to eradicate Polio around the world. This is done through raising awareness and getting vaccines to children.

Tags

Recommended for you