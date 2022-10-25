BELOIT—A $70,440 check was given to PolioPlus during a Rotary Club of Beloit meeting on Tuesday after a member biked 1,250 miles as a fundraising effort.
The PolioPlus is a program within Rotary International. The program’s goal is to eradicate Polio around the world. This is done through raising awareness and getting vaccines to children.
“The Rotary established an incentive last spring that would match an amount of money with every mile a member walks, swims or biked,” said Jim Van De Bogart, Rotary Club of Beloit member. “To raise money for Polio Plus, a group of 20 others and myself biked across the western half of U.S. Route 66.”
Van De Bogart biked an estimated 1,250 miles from Santa Monica, California to Amarillo, Texas to raise money for PolioPlus.
“Just recently the Beloit Daily News printed that Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $1.2 billion, with a ‘B,’ to combat Polio,” Van De Bogart said.
Along the journey, Van De Bogart biked past several notable locations.
“We began our journey by biking out of the Los Angeles basin,” Van De Bogart said.
On the way to Arizona the group passed through Joshua Tree National Park and the Bagdad Cafe in California.
The Bagdad Cafe is a place made famous by a German cult classic film by the same name.
Once Van De Bogart reached Arizona, he took a break to visit the Grand Canyon.
“We left our bikes at Williams, Arizona and took a steam train to the grand canyon,” Van De Bogart said. “I took some pictures and took the train back to Williams to continue our journey.”
One of the other stops in Arizona was at the City of Winslow and Van De Bogart showed the Rotary Club members a picture of him standing at a corner in Winslow, Arizona (a lyric from the Eagles song “Take It Easy.”)
“If anyone knows the Eagles song, this is what the corner of Winslow looks like,” Van De Bogart said.
Through his journey through California and Arizona, Van De Bogart traveled 108 miles through the Mojave Desert.
“I traveled, at my fastest, 16.5 miles per hour through the desert in 90 degree (Fahrenheit) weather,” Van De Bogart said. “On a previous trip, the fastest I biked was 14.5 miles per hour and was surprised to see that I beat my previous record.”
He biked past the black lava fields in New Mexico and interacted with friendly wild donkeys.
“When we stopped in New Mexico there were several friendly burros,” Van De Bogart said. “They stay close to town, because they know food is where the people are.”
Van De Bogart and his group made it to Amarillo, Texas after over 1,200 miles of biking.
“It was a wonderful trip and I am honored to have helped raise so much money for the PolioPlus fund,” Van De Bogart said.