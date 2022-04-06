With unemployment rates at record lows, employers have been scrambling to fill vacant worker positions. Now, employers are increasing their efforts in reaching out to college students to fill vacant worker positions.
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development last month reported that the state’s unemployment rate tied a record low of 2.9%, 1 percentage point less than the national unemployment rate.
There are more than 138,000 job postings on the Job Center of Wisconsin website, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
In response to the low unemployment rate, employers have taken steps with local institutions of higher learning.
“We had over 50 employers attend our career fair in March and many more reach out to partner with Rockford University. We have seen employers even offer positions that are regularly full-time as internships to help alleviate the low number of applicants,” exclaimed Chelsea Minor Director of Career Development and First-Year Programs at Rockford University.
Many colleges have transitioned events online to connect students and potential employers after the pandemic, including Beloit College and Rockford University.
“We use an online job platform called Handshake, where employers can post jobs and internships for our students,” said Jessica Fox-Wilson, Director of Career Works at Beloit College.
“From January 2021 to March 2021, there were about 7,300 jobs posted for our students. In the same range in 2022, there were over 19,500. About 20% of these postings are for internships, which is a drop from last year,” Fox-Wilson said.
These numbers are a big jump compared to previous years.
“This year, we are seeing a big increase in job postings. Between February and March of this year, we added over 2,000 jobs on Handshake. In previous years, the increase has not been nearly this dramatic,” Fox-Wilson said.
“As we near graduation, we are excited that we have continued to have a steady number of employers sign up for Handshake or ask to visit campus and hold recruiting events,” Minor explained.
Students have a variety of resources outside of the job fairs, to keep an eye out for potential career options.
“I always recommend connecting with your college’s career center early in your education. Building relationships with the career development professionals early on helps because we can get to know you and share information with you about opportunities you’d be interested in. You can also find opportunities through networking. Especially in a favorable job market, employers are relying on strong relationships with peers to find good candidates. Finally, you can use sites like Handshake, LinkedIn or Jobs in Rock County to find opportunities,” Fox-Wilson said.
Minor recommends similar techniques for Rockford University students and other higher education students.
“We encourage students to use the plethora of resources available to them through the university. We subscribe to Handshake as our job recruiting platform, PathwayU, and always have new resources available in the career development office. We publish a monthly newsletter, visit classes, hold events, and help students craft their resumes, cover letters, and interviewing skills,” Minor explained.
Students have started to take the initiative with the newly posted job and internships offers.
“We are always thrilled to hear students fostering positive relationships with employers. Our students recognize the significance of professionalism, networking, and pursuing their passions. We feel that our students are poised to be a tremendous addition to the workforce given the preparation they have done and the skill set they possess,” Minor said.