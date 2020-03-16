BELOIT—The Beloit City Council acted Monday night to declare a public health emergency in the City of Beloit, shortly after Rock County officials declared a local state of emergency in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The resolution allows the city to order closures of businesses, and set traffic and curfew restrictions if needed.
No current business closures, traffic or curfew restrictions have been ordered.
“We have not entertained that possibility,” Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said in regards to a potential curfew.
The council’s action on Monday night is accompanied by drastic changes to city operations.
Beloit Municipal Court is suspended for at least 60 days. Beloit Transit System operations will be moved to an on-demand service only beginning Wednesday with top priorities going to doctor appointments, work and assistance services. Individuals requesting services must call 608-364-2870 one day in advance to schedule a trip.
The city is no longer taking cash payments and City Hall access is limited to the first floor.
Events including Fries With Firefighters (March 19), Easter Eggstravaganza (April 11) are canceled. The Spring Wine Walk (April 19) is postponed.
For more information on city operational changes, visit beloitwi.gov/covid19.
Rock County Board Chair Russ Podzilni and County Administrator Josh Smith announced the local state of emergency to allow the city to be eligible for state and federal assistance in response to the virus outbreak. The measure allows Smith the purview to make purchases and sign contracts that would normally have to be approved by the Rock County Board of Supervisors in advance.
“The declaration is consistent with the level of concern that experts have about the potential for
cases to advance into Rock County,” Smith said.
The local state of emergency will be in effect for no more than 60 days. The county board may ratify, modify or revoke the declaration.
No cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rock County as of Monday afternoon.
In other business,
The council approved a master land use plan for the Beloit Snappers downtown stadium, 217 Shirland Ave. Construction on the $32 million 3,500-capacity stadium is expected to start in April and be completed by April 2021.
The State of the City address was not given in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
