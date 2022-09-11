Dorota Olszewski, right, sits on a blanket with her granddaughter, Zosia Clermout, as they wait for the start of the Movie on the Big Lawn in Riverside Park Friday. They were among many families who turned out for the showing of the animated Pixar film “Cars.”
BELOIT—As the giant inflatable movie screen was going up in Riverside Park on Friday, kids were getting their faces painted and lining up for free popcorn.
These were just some of the pre-show activities taking place before the main event at the Movie on the Big Lawn.
The outdoor showing of the Pixar classic animated film “Cars” was presented by Friends of Riverfront. It was the last event of the summer for Friends of Riverfront in Riverside Park, and it looked like local families were ready to take advantage of the night out.
Sue Herring was at the Jones Pavilion with her granddaughter Ella Herring as a balloon twisting artist from Dabadooya and Company was crafting a balloon hat for the young girl. Sue Herring said the outdoor movie event was a great way to bond with family and enjoy the park.
“We made it out here before the pandemic. This is the first time we’ve been able to make it in a few years,” she said. “It’s good to be out and it’s a beautiful night.”
Another grandmother and granddaughter pair were settling in on a blanket in front of the big inflatable screen. Dorota Olszewski and her granddaughter Zosia Clermout, were prepared for their night of fun, with snacks and activities to keep them occupied before the movie started.
“This is her first time here,” Olszewski said of her granddaughter. “This is a little bit later for her, so we will see if she stays awake for the movie.”
Lisa Berrones said brought her family to the event and she was taking advantage of the face painting, glow rings and other pre-movie activities for the kids. She said she has been to the Movie on the Big Lawn once before.
Before the movie, families could get free popcorn, or there was a selection of food offered for sale. Barbecue, tacos, ice cream and more were offered in the park.
Friends of Riverfront was bringing a close to its 26th season of music, dance and entertainment to Riverside Park. The mission of Friends of Riverfront is to animate and maintain the riverfront in Beloit. The group does this through their volunteer Bloomin’ Bunch group who plant and maintain flowers and plants in the park. They also present, with the help of local sponsors, outdoor concerts at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion called Music at Harry’s Place. This year, 11 concerts were offered between Jun and August. Also, the group offers free dance lessons on Monday evenings at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion called Dancing at Harry’s Place. Six dance nights were offered this year between June and August.
As the activities in the park wind down for the summer, Friends of Riverfront will begin the planning for next year’s activities.