BELOIT - The Beloit Rest Area/Wisconsin Welcome Center along Interstate 39/90 northbound (westbound) will be closed from Aug. 3 until late October.
Crews will expand the trucking parking to accommodate an additional 22 stalls. New concrete pavement will be placed for the general parking area, as well as concrete patching for the overflow lot. These operations are in conjunction with the I-39/90 Expansion Project between Beloit and Madison.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.
