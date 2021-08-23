BELOIT — In the wake of increasing gun violence in Beloit, residents came together on Monday for a community discussion with Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles to voice concerns and explore possible solutions.
Around 50 Beloit residents met with Sayles through an event organized by Beloit Brown Community Liaison, a group formed by Alexcia Payton after her cousin, Chelsey Payton, a mother of five, was murdered in Beloit on Oct. 3, 2020.
Payton and others voiced concerns about communication problems between the community and the police department.
“We were not getting the answers we needed,” Payton said. “We are dedicated to opening lines of communication between all people and our police department.”
Payton decried the lack of witnesses coming forward in her cousin’s death, while Sayles acknowledged there was a culture of “no snitching” that prevents people from speaking out due to multiple factors like potential retaliatory violence.
In response to the recent violence, Sayles said the department will add various security cameras in some Beloit neighborhoods where a number of violent crimes have occurred or are reoccurring.
In the face of criticism, Sayles acknowledged that he felt his department was understaffed. He said the seven detectives in the special investigations unit have been burdened with a high case load, noting the department averages around 5,000 calls for service annually.
Residents also raised concerns regarding how young people in the community were spending their time, with some stressing the need for more community programming and youth engagement, while some said the burden of responsibility fell on the parents of young people accused in violent crimes to hold their children accountable.
“To solve these gun crimes we need to have unity and we need to have better communication,” said liaison member Sheri Pounds. “We need to move forward. Let’s give (Chief Sayles) a chance to work with us.”
Local business owner Byron Matthews, who moved to Beloit nearly two decades ago, called on Black men in the community to get active and involved with young people.
“The men in our community have to stand up,” Matthews urged.
Merrill and Hackett neighborhood activist Markese Terrell, who is the founder of ROJAS Boxing Gym in Beloit that runs a program for at-risk youth, said the city needs to focus on youth engagement.
“We’ve literally stopped fights before they happened and taken them to the gym,” Terrell said. “We have the influence in the neighborhoods and we can talk to the people who might potentially get involved in these things.”
Sayles, who championed many community relations programs within the department during his 16-year career, said he was looking to find young officers to begin to take over community roles to help boost engagement.
“I want (community) groups to reach out to us,” Sayles said. “We need to be connected in every way that we can.”