BELOIT — Beloit School Board members and Superintendent Willie Garrison faced heated criticism late into the evening Tuesday and were questioned for their “lack of transparency” in the decision to close two intermediate schools on the city’s west side.
The board room was filled to capacity and an adjacent room was used for overflow seating because of the strong community interest in the reconfiguration.
The reconfiguration, effective for the 2023-24 school year, will put all students in grades six through eight at one of two buildings — either what is now Aldrich Intermediate at 1859 Northgate Drive, or Fruzen Intermediate, at 2600 Milwaukee Road. Both schools are on the east side of the city.
The schools slated to close, McNeel and Cunningham, are both on the city’s west side. Cunningham is at 910 Townline Avenue and McNeel is at 1524 Frederick St. Students who would have been at Cunningham next year will attend Fruzen, and students who were set to attend McNeel will go to Aldrich.
The criticism started from the same table Garrison and board members were sitting at when Beloit Student Board representative Hayden Murry opted to share concerns his board had about the reconfiguration.
Murry told board members that he and other student board members thought it was a “quick, hasty decision.”
“Despite the intention of alleviating uncertainties and fears, the hastiness of the decision has led to the contrary. We know for a fact that students, parents and staff are not happy with this decision and rightfully so. I think anyone who was paying attention to the district affairs thought a building closure was inevitable, but I don’t think anyone was expecting such a drastic change,” Murry said, adding that the decision has created concerns regarding transportation and will create strain on “already stressed” bus drivers.
Beloit resident John Peterson, a father of two graduates, pointed toward Murry during his public comment and said he made an observation.
“Why couldn’t all you understand what he understood, and particularly the new leader of our district?” Peterson asked. “We all have social media. All these people had to do was put out something on social media, ‘Are you in favor of closing two schools on the west side?”
At that point, Peterson asked the crowd, “Would you keep a school open on each side of the river? A show of hands?” to which he received nearly a unanimous show of hands.
Beloit resident and Beloit graduate Bob Fitzsimmons challenged the board to reconsider their vote, which also included “challenging you to listen but not take it personal.”
“For 100 years, I think when they built Lincoln and Roosevelt, there has been a west side junior high or intermediate school or middle school. That’s just part of our history; that’s part of the fabric of our community. There’s a west-side community and east-side community,” Fitzsimmons said, adding that closing both west-side middle schools would also be detrimental to property values and economic development on that side of the city. “This is also not good for west-side kids and their parents. Imagine if someone would propose closing the east-side junior highs and move everyone to the west side. There would be a few more people here, I think.”
The fact that the two schools that are on the chopping block was not directly addressed, but it was not ignored either. School board member Sean Leavy said that no action would be taken because nothing was on the agenda indicating that there would be discussion or action to reconsider the vote to close the two schools.
“We know what we did when we signed papers and decided to come serve. What we will do is what we’ve been trying to do as a board. We will come to decisions and, especially when we’re experiencing new things … we stop and pause and we say, ‘Hey that’s different. Let’s figure out what to do so the superintendent and the school board move together,’” Leavy said. “Where is the disconnect at? Is it with what we are planning or is it a disconnect with the community?
Leavy added, “We’re the ones that need to make the decision now. We will do the best we can because we are the ones serving you.”
Garrison has contended that “right-sizing” the district is essential to helping alleviate budgetary constraints. He said right-sizing and layoffs were conversation topics at the start of his tenure.
“I had to think of how this would potentially impact educators in the future,” Garrison said, adding that he was sympathetic to the situation as a former teacher who had been laid off in the past.
Garrison said that the intention wasn’t to rush the timeline of layoffs, but it was to keep a timeline in place to ensure that a plan could be made and there would be adequate notice to those who would be laid off. He also said he has been working with the local teacher’s union.
In the district right now, there are 67 limited-term employees whose contracts will expire this August. There are 22 vacancies, with “some to be filled by displaced staff impacted by the reconfiguration on their qualifications.” Garrison did not say how many current employees may or may not be reassigned into those positions.
The district asked for volunteers to be laid off ahead of the reconfiguration. Garrison said the district also gave retirement incentives. As of last Thursday, there had been seven retirements and two resignations. Three people voluntarily accepted being laid off as of last Thursday as well.
Garrison alluded to other layoffs that will have to happen on top of not filling vacancies and letting limited-term contracts expire.
“It’s important that we get to these steps but we need to get there together. We didn’t want to have these two layoffs. I didn’t want any,” Garrison said.
There are about 850 employees in the district, Garrison said.
Garrison said he is eyeing between April 20 and May 3 as a time to “identify impacted nonexempt and support staff” for the layoffs. He has proposed determining specific layoffs at a special board meeting May 9, with notifications being the following day to those who will be furloughed. Also, May 9 will be when contract renewals will be recommended.