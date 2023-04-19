Cunningham Intermediate School

Cunningham Intermediate School will be closed ahead of the 2023-24 school year as a part of a reconfiguration plan in the Beloit School District.

 File photo

BELOIT — Beloit School Board members and Superintendent Willie Garrison faced heated criticism late into the evening Tuesday and were questioned for their “lack of transparency” in the decision to close two intermediate schools on the city’s west side.

The board room was filled to capacity and an adjacent room was used for overflow seating because of the strong community interest in the reconfiguration.