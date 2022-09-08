Patty Heminover of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, talks to Beloit residents at the Beloit Public Library Thursday about the process involved in searching for a new city manager for Beloit. The process will take about three months, she said.
BELOIT—The search for a new city manager for Beloit will not only involve identifying skills and qualities of applicants, but identifying attractive attributes of the community to make sure the candidate and community are a good fit.
That is what an official from the executive search firm Baker Tilly told Beloit residents who attended a public forum Thursday at the Beloit Public Library. Baker Tilly is the firm hired by the city to search for candidates for the open city manager position.
Patty Heminover of Baker Tilly said the search process should take about three months.
She asked those gathered at the forum what qualities of the city could be used as selling points to attract the best candidates for the job? Residents said the cost of living in Beloit is low, Beloit College and other educational institutions are a plus, the art scene is thriving locally and the community has an active base of volunteer organizations.
Heminover said she can use all of these bits of information to help attract high quality applicants and find a good match for the community. She said the first step in the process is gathering input from community members and city staff to determine what they want in a new city manager.
The next step will be to identify qualities people want in a city manager, and details such as salary and benefit requirements. These qualities will be summarized in a brochure that will be presented to the city council for review.
“Next week we will have the brochure ready for the council to review. Then we will be able to advertise the position,” Heminover said.
During a meeting at the Beloit Public Library, residents expressed their hopes that a new city manager would be open and honest with the people of the community.
Although the city cannot require a candidate to live in the city due to Wisconsin law, some residents suggested that many people will want the city manager to live in the community.
“We strongly recommend that they are part of the community,” Heminover said.
Once finalists for the position are identified, Baker Tilly will do a thorough background check of candidates.
“We will do a Nexus search of social media. We will ask if there is anything they have done on social media that would embarrass the community,” she said.
Local residents will have the opportunity to share their views on the city manager search at three more public meetings that will be held in the next few days. A public meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd. Another meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Merrill Community Center at 1428 Wisconsin Ave. Another meeting will be scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St.
Lori Curtis Luther served in the Beloit city manager position for seven years. She stepped down from that position in early August to take the job of city manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Beloit City Attorney and Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Krueger is serving as interim city manager.