City manager forum
Patty Heminover of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, talks to Beloit residents at the Beloit Public Library Thursday about the process involved in searching for a new city manager for Beloit. The process will take about three months, she said.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The search for a new city manager for Beloit will not only involve identifying skills and qualities of applicants, but identifying attractive attributes of the community to make sure the candidate and community are a good fit.

That is what an official from the executive search firm Baker Tilly told Beloit residents who attended a public forum Thursday at the Beloit Public Library. Baker Tilly is the firm hired by the city to search for candidates for the open city manager position.