Beloit residents came out to clean up Merrill Neighborhood in this photo from last year. The residents filled up two dumpsters full of garbage. Community Action is offering another clean-up event in the Merrill Neighborhood this year on Saturday from 9a.m.—noon.
BELOIT—Members of the Beloit community are being asked to grab some trash collection tools and garbage bags for the fourth annual Merrill Neighborhood Clean-up Day on Saturday.
The Merrill Community Center, under Community Action, is hosting the clean-up of the Merrill Neighborhood and Summit Park.
The event will take place at Summit Park at 1218 Henry Ave. People can start collecting and dropping off trash at 9 a.m. and the dumpsters will be open until noon.
There will be two dumpsters at Summit Park that will be available for trash drop off. Old tires also can be dropped off in a yellow taped off area at the park.
“Volunteers usually walk around Summit Park and the Merrill Neighborhood collecting trash in bags,” said Angelina Reyes, Merrill Community Center Program Manager. “People can also drop off small items to go in the dumpster.”
Some items, including liquids, furniture and appliances will not be accepted for disposal at the clean-up event.
The Merrill Community Center at 1428 Wisconsin Ave. will be accepting electronic items including televisions smaller than 20 inches and computers.
While the clean-up event is going on, there also will be a community resource fair taking place from 9 a.m.—2 p.m.
“We will have several local resources for people to get information from,” Reyes noted. “This includes Legal Action of Wisconsin, PBS Kids, Rock County Human Services and many more.”
The Beloit Police Department and Fire Department will be on location at the community resource fair, interacting with people and having squad cars and fire trucks on display.
At noon there will be a free backpack giveaway, on a first-come, first-serve basis. The backpacks will contain school supplies.
“In the past local churches have provided the backpacks and supplies,” Reyes noted. “This year PBS Kids bought all the supplies and backpacks. The churches will still put the backpacks together and hand them out to the children.”
United Church of Beloit, Community Baptist Church and Sun Valley Presbyterian Church will be handing out the bags again this year.
On Aug, 20, Community Action will be hosting a clean-up day at Hackett Neighborhood.
This event also will have two dumpsters and similar schedules, according to Reyes.
It will take place at the Beloit Historical Society at 845 Hackett St. The event will be held from 9 a.m. -2 p.m.
“The Hackett event usually brings more volunteers and community members,” Reyes noted. “We will have a bouncy house for the children to play on, since there won’t be playground equipment.”
There will be a total of 150 backpacks each at both events to be given to kids ready to return to school.