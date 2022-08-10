Cleanup Crew

Beloit residents came out to clean up Merrill Neighborhood in this photo from last year. The residents filled up two dumpsters full of garbage. Community Action is offering another clean-up event in the Merrill Neighborhood this year on Saturday from 9a.m.—noon.

 Photo by Angelina Reyes

BELOIT—Members of the Beloit community are being asked to grab some trash collection tools and garbage bags for the fourth annual Merrill Neighborhood Clean-up Day on Saturday.

The Merrill Community Center, under Community Action, is hosting the clean-up of the Merrill Neighborhood and Summit Park.