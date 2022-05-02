BELOIT—Jeff Klett has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to represent Wisconsin’s 45 th Assembly District.
Born and raised in Beloit, Klett comes from a family of 10 children. He credits his parents, Joanne and the late Fred Klett, with instilling in him the value of family, hard work and community. He said those values will be the foundation of his bid to represent the 45th District in Madison.
Klett is a 1972 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and a 1976 graduate of the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater. He and wife of 46 years, Kristi, started their professional lives in Madison. They then moved on to work in Appleton and in 1998 they returned home to Beloit, where he started a successful employee benefits consulting career with TRICOR insurance.
Klett has been involved in Beloit community affairs in a number of substantial roles, including serving as a past president of the Beloit School District Board of Education and president of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation. Recently, he served on the fundraising committee to raise $5.5 million for the new Stateline Boys & Girls Club. He also has served as vice president of the Beloit Snappers, president of the Wisconsin Association of Health Underwriters, president of the Beloit Aquatic Swim Team, and president of the Rockford Gymnastic Booster Club. He also coached Cub Scout softball and Little League baseball in Beloit.
Klett believes his experience working with people of various interests and backgrounds will help him represent the 45th District in Madison to build a better future for everyone.
Klett and his wife, Kristi, are the parents of three children who are now adults and they have three grandchildren.
Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, currently is the representative for the 45th Assembly District. He has announced he will run for the District 15 State Senate seat. Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, currently is District 15 State Senator, but she has announced she will retire at the end of her term. Clinton Anderson, who currently serves on the Beloit City Council, has announced he will run as a Democrat for the 45th District Assembly seat.