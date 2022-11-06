Harry Rehberg and Dee Alderman look at the items offered in the silent auction at the Doves and Diamonds Gala fundraiser held Saturday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. The event raised funds for Beloit Regional Hospice and marked the agency’s 40th anniversary.
Guests at the Doves and Diamonds Gala held Saturday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit inspect the items offered in the silent auction. The Gala was being held to raise funds for Beloit Regional Hospice and to mark the agency’s 40th anniversary.
Stephanie Lake-Melton and Jim Melton oversee the wine pull at the Doves and Diamonds Gala held Saturday at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. The event raised funds for Beloit Regional Hospice and marked the agency’s 40th anniversary.
BELOIT—Dancing, dining and diamonds were in store for guests at the Doves and Diamonds Gala held Saturday evening at the Eclipse Center.
About 300 guests were expected at the event which is a fundraiser for Beloit Regional Hospice. The event also served as a 40th anniversary celebration for the agency which serves people dealing with end-of-life situations in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
While the wind was howling outside on the blustery Saturday evening, guests of the gala event were inside the Eclipse Center checking out the wines offered in the wine pull raffle, bidding on items donated by local businesses in the silent auction, dancing to the music provided by a DJ, and enjoying a sit-down meal catered by Merril and Houston’s Steak Joint. And guests had a chance to win a ruby ring designed and donated by the Gem Shop in Rockton.
Dee Alderman and Harry Rehberg were inspecting the items up for bid in the silent auction. Alerman was interested in the dance lessons offered as one item.
“We love to dance,” she said.
Rehberg said, not only does he come to the Doves and Diamonds Gala every year, he invites many friends.
“I invited 32 friends this year,” he said. “They are a good outfit and deserve support.”
He said Beloit Regional Hospice helped him when his wife passed away, and he wants others to have that service and care.
Deidre Bennett, director of Beloit Regional Hospice and Palliative Care said the agency serves people is seven counties in Wisconsin and Illinois. The office has about 40 employees and many volunteers.
“We couldn’t function without our volunteers,” she said.
The agency offers bereavement services, and bereavement specialists go out into the community, including in the schools, to help people who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.
The agency also supports care givers and offers support groups for people dealing with the grieving process.
Martha Williams and Stephanie Knueppel were co-chairs of this year’s gala.
“We are so excited about this year’s event,” Williams said.
Last year, about 170 guests turned out for the event, but people still were possibly a bit shy about any lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams said it was wonderful to see such a good turnout at this year’s event.
Beloit Regional Hospice is part of the Beloit Health System. Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett was at the gala event and was happy to see the great support for the agency.
“We are so excited to see so many people turn out to support Beloit Regional Hospice, which has always focused on compassion, dignity and peace,” he said.