BELOIT- One dinner guest will win a ruby ring valued at $5,000 during the 18th annual Beloit Regional Hospice Doves & Diamonds Gala.
Beloit Regional Hospice is also celebrating 40 years of service to the Stateline Area community this month.
The Doves & Diamond Gala will take place from 5:30—10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Eclipse Center.
“Tickets are $100, which includes the price of the sit-down dinner along with a chance to win a ruby ring,” said Lindsay Baumann, manager of marketing and community relations through the Beloit Health System.
Tickets can still be purchased online via the following link: www.beloithealthsystem.org/services/hospice/dove-and-diamonds/dinner-seat-reservation/.
This year’s theme is the Year of the Ruby. The theme comes from the traditional of a ruby being a common gift for 40 year anniversaries.
“Every dinner guest has a chance to win the $5,000 ruby ring donated by the Gem Shop.” said Trina Jackson, Beloit Regional Hospice clinical manager.
The Gem Shop has been donating jewelry to be awarded as the top raffle prize at the galas for seven years, according to Baumann.
“We are very grateful for their support,” Baumann said. “Because of the 40th anniversary this year, the Gem Shop went above and beyond and are donating a ring worth $5,000 which is double the value of the rings donated in the past.”
Every year the Beloit Regional Hospice gives out an award to a member of the hospice team who made a difference in the lives of others.
The Spirit of Caring Award will be given out to one member of the staff including volunteers and doctors.
Along with the chance to win a ring and the award ceremony, multiple activities will be available throughout the night
“We have a great list of silent auction items for people to bid on along with a wine pull and of course the main attraction, the jewelry giveaway,” Baumann said.
The event will include, for the first time, a sit down dinner. Merrill and Houston’s Steak Joint will be serving dinner to the guests, providing chicken, steak or veggie options.
“Previously we have served hors d’oeuvres at the event, but this is the first time we are offering a sit down dinner,” Jackson said.
Throughout its 40 years history, the Beloit Regional Hospice has moved to several locations.
In 1983, Beloit Regional Hospice opened its first office on Olympian in Beloit. One year later the organization moved into an office at Beloit Memorial Hospital, according to Baumann.
In 1990, the organization outgrew the office space and moved into an office along Cranston Road. The hospice then moved again in 1993 to Prairie Avenue, before moving into its current location at the Ironworks Campus in 2003.
“While we have been at our current location for almost 20 years, we will always look for the best location to be at for our patients,” Baumann said. “Right now, that is 655 Third Street.”
Through events, like the gala, the Beloit Regional Hospice can afford to care for patients in Rock, Green and Walworth counties in Wisconsin, while also providing for clients in Boone and Winnebago counties in Illinois, according to Jackson.
“Guests can expect a fun experience while also helping a great organization continue to provide excellent care to their patients,” Baumann said.