Hundreds support Beloit Hospice fundraiser
The Doves & Diamonds Gala benefiting Beloit Regional Hospice drew hundreds in this file photo of a past celebration. Guests enjoyed dancing, good food and basket prizes. This year, the event will be held Nov. 5 at the Eclipse Center.

BELOIT- One dinner guest will win a ruby ring valued at $5,000 during the 18th annual Beloit Regional Hospice Doves & Diamonds Gala.

Beloit Regional Hospice is also celebrating 40 years of service to the Stateline Area community this month.