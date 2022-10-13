BELOIT - The Beloit Parks and Recreation Division will host a free Pumpkin Walk event from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Park, 3731 Golden Eagle Drive.

the event will feature LED-lit jack-o-lanterns and other lanterns throughout the walking path. Guests are welcome to dress in Halloween costumes and bring glow sticks or flashlights.

