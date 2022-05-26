BELOIT—Public Library hopes to hit a homerun with its 2022 summer reading challenge as it partners with the Beloit Sky Carp for program.
“We have worked with the Sky Carp in the past, but this is our first official summer reading program with them,” said Amy Mitchell, Beloit Public Library Marketing and Communications Coordinator. “Our summer reading program will be baseball themed in collaboration with the Sky Carp.”
The Beloit Public Library Summer Reading Challenge begins on June 10.
“We will host our Summer Reading Kick-Off Party that Friday at 1 p.m.,” Mitchell noted. “The party includes a visit from mascots provided by Sky Carp, Culver’s custard, and six different baseball themed activities.”
Beloit Public Library Summer Reading Challenge 2022 charts are available to pick up at the library. To complete the summer reading challenge and qualify for all possible prizes participants must reach 300 minutes of reading.
For every 100 minutes read, the readers will receive three different prizes.
At 100 minutes readers will receive a free coupon for Culver’s frozen custard. In 200 minutes they will win a stress ball baseball. The final prize at 300 minutes is a baseball sling bag. Prizes are given at the library.
Three grand prizes will be awarded to three random participants of Beloit Public Library Summer Reading Challenge. An entry is given at every 100 minutes of reading.
“The grand prize is a Sky Carp Prize package including a T-shirt, hat, baseball, two game tickets for the Aug. 10 game, and the winner can throw out the game’s first pitch,” Mitchell noted. “The drawing will be held Aug. 1.”
The summer reading program will conclude on Aug. 10. This Wednesday includes Library Night at the Ballpark.
“Library Night at the Ballpark concludes the summer reading program, celebrates reading, and allows summer reading program participants to get a discount at that night’s game.” Mitchell said.
Beloit Public Library looks to introduce a new weekly event.
Starting June 15, the library will kick off their Wednesdays at the Library. Along with the Blender Café, a different vendor will serve food and musical artists will perform.
Wednesdays at the Library will set up a stage and food truck near the library entrance. These events will be held from noon-1 p.m.
“The library will be providing the entertainment and the Beloit Area Community Health Center has booked the vendors.” Mitchell noted.
The artists and vendors will include:
June 15
- Artist: Jestin Jay
- Vendor: TBD
June 22
- Artist: Fred & Ginger
- Vendor: TBD
June 29
- Artist: Fred & Friends (kid focused)
- Vendor: Wehpah Food Truck
July 13
- Artist: Jestin Jay
- Vendor: Eat at Joe’s
July 20:
- Artist: Ed Chapman & Electric Red
- Vendor: Man’s Food Truck
July 27
- Artist: Greg Gerard
- Vendor: Snacks n Stuff
Aug 3
- Artist: Josh Clark
- Vendor: Eat and Joe’s
Aug 10
- Artist: Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Combo
- Vendor: TBD
Aug 17
- Artist: Josh Clark
- Vendor: Auténtica food truck
Aug 24
- Artist: Gary the Band
- Vendor: Three Chicks and a Truck
Aug 31
- Artist: Greg Gerard
- Vendor: TBD
For a full list of other summer related events at the Beloit Public Library visit the website at https://beloitlibrary.org/calendar/.