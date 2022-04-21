BELOIT—Children interested in video games and computers are welcome to attend Coding for Kids at Beloit Public Library this Saturday.
The class will begin at 10 a.m. and will go until noon.
Coding for Kids will be hosted by Elizabeth Kelly, Beloit College computer science student.
“All library events and programs are free, including this one,” noted Amy Mitchell, library marketing and communications coordinator.
The event is recommended for children 10 and older.
This is the first time the library has hosted this event with Elizabeth Kelly, but has offered similar classes in the past.
“(Coding for Kids) is a program concept that educators and libraries have used for some time now,” noted Mitchell.
The event will take place in one of the many classroom’s at the Beloit Public Library. It has a board, projector, tables, chairs and the library will provide laptops.
“(These programs are) tremendously important. Even a basic exposure to how computers work, and a little practice programming them, can be a crucial influence on kids,” said Darrah Chavey Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at Beloit College.
For example, Beloit Public Library hosts a running event called the Gaming Club. They will be hosting their Gaming Club every Wednesday in May.
The Gaming Club is where participants can bring their Yu-Gi-Oh or gaming cards to play against other opponents. They also offer Xbox and PlayStation systems for participants to play with.
The Gaming Club is for those age 12 and older.
“The Gaming Club has been slowly growing since we opened back up after the pandemic,” noted Mitchell. “Before the pandemic this event would fill up the Riverside room with guests.”
Children who attend the Gaming Club would be welcome to try out Coding for Kids.
“This is a one-time event, although if it is popular, we likely will host another in the future,” Mitchell said.
Beloit Public Library has received positive feedback in regards to the announcement and hope to see a lot of participants this Saturday.
“People love the idea, and there has been a good amount of interest,” Mitchell said.