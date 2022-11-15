A couple ride a tandem bike through Perrot State Park in Trempealeau, Wisconsin as trees sport their fall colors in this file photo. Library patrons will be able to get passes to Wisconsin state parks through a program presented by the Department of Natural Resources.
A couple ride a tandem bike through Perrot State Park in Trempealeau, Wisconsin as trees sport their fall colors in this file photo. Library patrons will be able to get passes to Wisconsin state parks through a program presented by the Department of Natural Resources.
Gayle Listenbee, Library Services Specialist, hands a patron a free vehicle pass to any state park in Wisconsin, along with a kit containing maps, state park information and more. This is possible through a program administered through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
BELOIT—Your Beloit Public Library card not only can be used to check out books, videos and other materials. Now, it also can serve as a pass for Wisconsin state parks.
The Beloit Public Library joins 20 other libraries in the state in a program to encourage people to travel to state parks.
The Beloit Public Library will provide 50 free vehicle passes to any state park, forest preserve or recreation area in Wisconsin. These passes can be checked out by anyone who has a library card.
“Passes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis,” said Amy Mitchell, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Beloit Public Library. “Patrons who are Wisconsin residents and library card holders are eligible and library cards are free. Contact Beloit Public Library at 608-364-2905 if you want to learn how to get a card or visit https://beloitlibrary.org/how-do-i/get-a-library-card/”
Families will be limited to one pass per month until the pilot program ends on March 1, 2023.
“The pass provides vehicle access to all properties within the Wisconsin State Park System with the exception of state trails, which require a separate state trail pass,” Mitchell said. “For the pilot program 50 is all we will receive, so once they are gone, they are gone.”
This first implementation of passes is part of a pilot program implemented by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The program was implemented to help bring more people to state parks and forests, according to Steve Schmelzer, Director of the DNR Bureau of Parks and Recreation.
“All state park system properties are open 365 days a year and passes can be used on any property requiring a pass until March 1, 2023,” according to Missy VanLanduyt, Recreation Partnerships Section Chief at Wisconsin DNR.
Other local libraries that are part of the pilot program including the Hedberg Public Library in Janesville and the Edgerton Public Library.
With each pass a library card holder will receive an information kit that includes state park system materials, maps, a Wisconsin Explorer Program book, stickers and accessibility information from the library.
This pilot program was made possible through the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Library Association’s Wisconsin Association of Public Libraries, and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Nicolet Federated Library System and Southwest Wisconsin Library System underwrote the cost of the materials and passes.
Each pass includes a survey that participants are being asked to complete. Based on the surveys and feedback from libraries, it is hoped the DNR will continue the program in 2023. For the participants that fill out the survey, they have a chance of winning one of 10 2023 annual state park and forest vehicle admission stickers paid for by the Friends of Wisconsin State Parks.
“The future of the program depends on partners and future funding,” VanLanduyt said. “Our pilot team is always looking for future donations to continue the funding of this program.”