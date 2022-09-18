Jared Gratz, a member of East Rockford Pigeon Club, shows a group of students his racing pigeons Thursday at the Beloit Public Library. Jordan Houston and his siblings Isaiah, Kathryn and Christian, all got to see the racing pigeons take off.
Elsi Allen and her mom, Erin Allen, took part in BookQuest's launch at the Beloit Public Library on Thursday. Elsi created her own superhero based on Darcy Miller's book called "Margot and Mateo Save The World."
BELOIT - Racing and rolling pigeons were discussed at the Beloit Public Library Thursday as the 40th BookQuest program was taking flight.
Jared Gratz, a member of East Rockford Pigeon Club, gave a presentation about racing pigeons to a group of children at the Beloit Public Library Thursday.
Gratz was invited to show his demonstration, which went hand in hand with one of the books on the BookQuest reading list titled, “Roll.”
“Roll,” is a children’s book written by Darcey Miller about rolling pigeons. Miller also was at the BookQuest launch to talk about her four published books and sign copies for those interested.
Roller pigeons get their name from the way the birds do a somersault in the air, dive, and then swoop back in the air before hitting the ground..
BookQuest will offer several activities throughout the school year which are intended to bring stories to life for students in grades 4 and 5. Teams of four are invited to participate including homeschooled children as they are asked to read books on the BookQuest list.
At the end of the season the teams will meet for a competition concerning the over 20 books on the list. This competition will be on April 14 when the teams will be asked questions about each of the books.
The next BookQuest event will take place on Oct 1. “Matilda,” will be the book on display and will include activities related to it. It will begin at 2 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.
Miller gained her interest in pigeons from his father, she said.
“My dad, Wayne Feder, competed in pigeon roller competitions,” Miller said. “He owned up to 300 birds at one time and even won National Champion.”
Feder had such a passion for pigeons that when he was told he was deathly allergic to them, he continued to work with the birds.
“He would wear a helmet that was connected to a hose that gave him oxygen outside of the coop,” Miller explained.
Miller wanted to be able to share this lesser known hobby, she knew so much about, with the world.
Gratz brought two of his pigeons to the library and let the children pet the racing birds. Each of the pigeons has a leg band that is then scanned once the pigeon returns to its coop. There are various types of bands, even a GPS band that can show the owner what routes the birds take.
After the presentation, Gratz let his pigeons go in the library parking lot. They then flew all the way back to his house, which is about a half hour away.
When racing, the pigeons are released anywhere from 20 to 600 miles away from their destination and can always find their way home, according to Gratz.
BookQuest this year is celebrating Judith Helen Adams. For 25 years she worked part-time as a librarian at the children’s desk at Beloit Public Library. She passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
She was an active volunteer in the community. This includes volunteering with the Friends of the Riverfront and was ever present to help Music at Harry’s Place and other events at Riverside Park.
Adams was a big supporter and organizer of BookQuest. Adam’s family established the Judith H. Adams Fund at the Stateline Community Foundation. These funds were also used for this year’s BookQuest season in order to make events like the one on Thursday possible.