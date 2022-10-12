Chad Lewis paranormal speaker

Paranormal researcher and author Chad Lewis gives a presentation at an event. Lewis will present Paranormal Wisconsin: Tales of Ghost, UFOs and Mysterious Creatures on Oct. 18 from 6—7 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.

 Photo provided

BELOIT- UFO sightings, phantom creatures and other things that go bump in the night will be the subject discussed at a presentation set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

The featured speaker will be Chad Lewis who will give the presentation titled Paranormal Wisconsin: Tales of Ghost, UFO’s and Mysterious Creatures.