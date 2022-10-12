Paranormal researcher and author Chad Lewis gives a presentation at an event. Lewis will present Paranormal Wisconsin: Tales of Ghost, UFOs and Mysterious Creatures on Oct. 18 from 6—7 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.
BELOIT- UFO sightings, phantom creatures and other things that go bump in the night will be the subject discussed at a presentation set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The featured speaker will be Chad Lewis who will give the presentation titled Paranormal Wisconsin: Tales of Ghost, UFO’s and Mysterious Creatures.
Lewis is a paranormal researcher and author. He’s spent most of the last 25 years exploring the world in search of the strange and unexplained. Lewis has a master’s degree in psychology from UW-Stout and has authored more than 20 books on paranormal activities.
Lewis told the Daily News his presentation will feature his favorite paranormal cases from Wisconsin and also some from northern Illinois. Lewis explained that some things he will discuss include UFO sightings and Bigfoot sightings.
One story is the tale of Eagle River resident Joe Simonton who in the 1960s encountered a UFO and started communicating with the aliens, Lewis said. Simonton realized they needed water, and saw the aliens were cooking these “alien pancakes.” Simonton ate a pancake and said it was bad and described the aliens as looking like “small, Italian men with dark hair and dark eyes.
“People were calling in to report UFOS and thousands of people showed up and the government sent investigators from Illinois to investigate,” Lewis said.
Lewis said he will also have some Jeffrey Dahmer related stories with the recent success of the new Jeffrey Dahmer show on Netflix (“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). He will also throw in stories about Ed Gein, a man from Plainfield, Wisconsin who was locked up after spending years digging up bodies of women and turning the corpses into furniture. Gein killed two women and used their bodies for furniture as well.
During his presentation, Lewis said he likes to provide a visual road trip to guests. While talking about the background of a story he will show drawings of objects, directions and photos to help assist in the storytelling.
Lewis adds that he blamed his initial interest in paranormal activity in the state of Wisconsin, with how many UFO sightings there have been. In high school he interviewed people who said they saw a UFO for his high school newspaper. In college, he studied the psychology of the difference between those who believe in paranormal activity and those who do not.
“Early on it shifted to going out and figuring out what people were seeing,” he said.
Lewis would accompany individuals to the woods or wherever they said they saw an alien or UFO, for example.
The event at the library is open for all ages, and Lewis commented that parents usually get more frightened than the children themselves who come see his presentations.
Lewis has been featured on many TV shows including Discovery Channel’s A Haunting and ABC’s Scariest Places on Earth. He’s originally from Eau Claire.