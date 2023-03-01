Book Sales

Customers pick through thousands of books available during last year’s FABL Warehouse Book Sale. Proceeds from the sale support programs at the Beloit Public Library for both adults and children.

BELOIT- The Beloit Public Library recently announced several upcoming events set for March, including a book sale.

The Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) will host a book sale at the community room of the Beloit Public Library on March 9 from 2 — 6 p.m and also on March 10 and March 11 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

