BELOIT- The Beloit Public Library recently announced several upcoming events set for March, including a book sale.
The Friends at Beloit Library (FABL) will host a book sale at the community room of the Beloit Public Library on March 9 from 2 — 6 p.m and also on March 10 and March 11 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator for the Beloit Public Library said the book sale used to be held every month, but now the library doesn’t have storage space for the books to be sold.
“FABL expects to host one to two warehouse sales per year, depending upon the inventory of books that have been donated,” Mitchell said. “The group hosted several sidewalk sales during our Wednesdays at the Library programs over the last two years, and those were successful as well.”
Hardcover books will be sold for 50 cents each and all other books will be sold for 25 cents each. On Saturday a bag of books will only cost $1 and bags will be provided.
“The books in this sale are either donated from the public or discarded from the library’s collection,” Mitchell said. “In order to make room for new books, libraries always have to be looking at their collections and ‘weeding’ out items that are dated, no longer get checked out, and, in some cases, damaged.”
At the previous FABL warehouse sale, 6,075 books were sold, according to Mitchell.
“All profits are returned to the library to fund projects and programs such as our Summer Reading Program and Booklegger Program, among many others,” Mitchell said. “In 2023, FABL has committed $20,330 in library funding.”
The FABL warehouse book sale is just one event of many proposed during the month of March.
‘The Throwback Thursday Teen Movie Nights is a new event to the library and so is the Teen Advisory Board,” Mitchell said. “We have a brand new Youth Activity Programmer who has hit the ground running and is eager to engage the teens at the library with new programming options.”
The Throwback Thursday Teen Movie Night this month will showcase “Freaky Friday” on March 30 from 4:30 — 6:30 p.m. Free refreshment will be included and the library plans to continue this event monthly with a different movie each month.
The Teen Advisory Board will meet once a month to help decide on fun teen programming. The upcoming meeting will take place from 4:30 — 5:30 on March 15.
Mitchell wanted to highlight a LEGO showcase that will take place from 10 a.m — 2 p.m. on March 25 at the library.
“The Wisconsin LEGO User Group Showcase is a really neat event when adults set up massive LEGO creations, some of them 8-foot-tall, some with motorized parts, and all very unique,” Mitchell explained. “It’s true that no one is too old to play with LEGOs, and this group proves it. It’s fun to sit in the room and watch everyone’s faces as they first enter the room.”