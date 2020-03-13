The City of Beloit has announced face-to-face and in-person visits to City Hall and other government buildings are highly discouraged, and Grinnell Hall Senior Center and the Beloit Public will close Monday.
People are urged to call, email or fax city departments.
Grinnell Hall Senior Center is closed, although pre-packaged meals will be available drive-through style at Grinnell Hall to those who sign up through the Rock County nutrition program. Anyone who has questions about Grinnell Hall’s closure can call 608- 364-2875.
Municipal Court will remain in session on March 19, 2020. The city encourages people contact the court for alternatives to appearing in person by calling 608-364-6613. The Recycling Drop-Off Center will be closed Saturday morning and will remain closed until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.