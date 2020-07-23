BELOIT — Community members and those in support of public education talked about what is needed in the school district and their concerns regarding publicly-funded charter schools on Thursday evening at a Zoom meeting held by the Beloit Public Education Network.
The discussion follows Kids First Beloit announcing the proposed Lincoln Academy Charter School which has applied to be authorized through the University of Wisconsin System. If authorized as an independent charter, the school would receive state aid per student in the amount of $8,619, with critics raising concerns about how it would take away funding from the School District of Beloit.
Thursday’s event was moderated by Kurt Handrich, a teacher at Aldrich, a former school board member and a pastor who is involved in Justice Overcoming Borders. It also included discussion about the documentary “Backpack Full of Cash” which was made available online prior to the discussion. The panel discussion did not include any representatives of the proposed Lincoln Academy.
While the proposed charter school in Beloit is in progress, Handrich said it’s not a done deal yet. He said the Beloit community will need to have the final say on the school as it would operate on Beloit’s tax dollars, but outside of its oversight.
When discussing their definition of quality education, several panelists said they defined education as providing the same opportunities for all children. School District of Beloit Board member Megan Miller added that communities that divide resources among children are elitist.
“If we want what is best for all children, it doesn’t make sense to put people who have a bottom line of profit in charge of education,” Miller said.
Miller said power should rest with the community and added that public schools should have a publicly elected school board which can be held accountable by the citizenry via their votes.
School board member Amiee Leavy said having a publicly funded school operating outside of the public education system will leave the school district with less funding to provide the same services to families. She said costs for items in the district such as upkeep of buildings, utilities, transportation will not decline. She said she supports choice, but she also supports oversight. If public funding is going to entities without transparent oversight, she said it can leave those entities vulnerable to mismanagement.
Equal education is a civil rights issue, not just for students of color, but also those with intellectual and physical disabilities and those who are LGBTQ as well as immigrant children, said Dorothy Harrell, president of Beloit Branch of the NAACP, retired educator attorney and former staff member of the National Education Association in Washington, D.C.
When discussing how to make public education better, real estate agent Tasheka Perry said bridging the gap between the community and administration in the school district will be key.
“We need to think about the kids first,” Perry said.
Harrell said she would like to see more emphasis with the teachers and paraeducators in the classroom as opposed to so much focus on administration. She also said there is also the need for more counselors, psychologists and school nurses.
The privatization of education may result in some kids being educated and some staying at the poverty level, said Michael Bell, associate pastor New Zion Baptist Church and founder In Touch Outreach Prison Ministry.
