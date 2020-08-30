BELOIT — “I am somebody and you are somebody.”
Those were the words of Gulf War veteran Genia Stevens spoken at a peaceful protest held Sunday night in Beloit to speak out against police brutality, racism and systemic racial inequality.
Around 200 people gathered at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park to hear from a select group of speakers who called for Beloit residents to recognize and confront injustice in their daily lives. The event was organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ).
Stevens is the founder of Rock County Jumpstart, a business incubator and accelerator program for Black entrepreneurs. She told protesters of racism she encountered while at a bar in Beloit regarding the decision by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016.
In her time since leaving the military in 1995, Stevens said American society had told her that she was “nobody.”
“I am here today to tell everyone that I am somebody and you are somebody. We are here today to secure the American dream for everyone,” Stevens said.
Beloit Police and Fire Commission President Ron Watson is the co-founder of the Beloit chapter of Black Lives Matter, a group that was founded in 2015 after the killing of Trayvon Martin in Florida.
Watson urged protesters to continue to support the fight for equality.
“I realize that we have not changed enough,” Watson added. “That is where we are now. I have waited decades to see athletes and corporations leading the charge in telling society, ‘enough is enough.’ I never thought I would see that. This path we will walk together and all things are possible in solidarity.”
For more information on SURJ -Beloit, visit facebook.com/SURJBeloit/