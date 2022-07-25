Guests at the Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am enjoy the sunny weather outside the Beloit Club on Monday. The Pro-Am is an annual fundraising event for Beloit Health System projects. This year funds will go toward a planned free-standing birthing center at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe.
Guests at the Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am enjoy the sunny weather outside the Beloit Club on Monday. The Pro-Am is an annual fundraising event for Beloit Health System projects. This year funds will go toward a planned free-standing birthing center at the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe.
BELOIT—Mark Leach said the golf gods were smiling on him as he ended his round of golf Monday at the Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am at the Beloit Club.
He was one of 96 amateur golfers who were joined by 24 golf pros from around the state to take part in the event which raised money for a good cause. The featured golf pro of the day was Nick Hardy, who played one hole of golf with each of the foursomes entered in the golf event.
Leach was milling about the silent auction, which was part of the day’s events. The silent auction, which was conducted online and in person at the Beloit Club, offered items such as vacation packages and sports tickets.
Some examples of items up for bid in the silent auction included tickets to the musical Hamilton at the Overture Center in Madison; Dinner at the Lamb’s Club in New York, with air fare included; and a southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois Wine Tour, including stops at Stallers Estates Winery, Timber Hill Winery and McEachran Homestead Winery. And, of course one of the most popular items was the Green Bay Packers package.
About 200 guests were welcomed for dinner at the Beloit Club, where Hardy was to be the featured speaker.
All of these activities were held to raise money for the Beloit Health Systems planned free-standing birthing center at NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe.
The natural birth center at NorthPointe will provide alternative care options during pregnancy, labor/delivery and postpartum care. The center is expected to be open in early 2023.
Tami Scarpetta, executive director of the Beloit Health System Foundation, Marketing and Community Relations, said the weather and the guests at the Pro-Am were amazing.
“Everybody has been so generous,” Scarpetta said. “And, we couldn’t have asked for better weather.”
She added that the featured pro, Nick Hardy, has impressed the guests.
“Nick is amazing, not only as a golfer, but as a young man who demonstrates such poise,” she said.
She said in the 37 previous years of the Pro-Am, the event has raised a total of $2.7 million, which has benefited health care in the region.
Scarpetta said normally, the Pro-Am raises about $150,000, but she said she is hoping this year’s event will break records.