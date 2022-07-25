BELOIT—Mark Leach said the golf gods were smiling on him as he ended his round of golf Monday at the Beloit Health System Foundation Pro-Am at the Beloit Club.

He was one of 96 amateur golfers who were joined by 24 golf pros from around the state to take part in the event which raised money for a good cause. The featured golf pro of the day was Nick Hardy, who played one hole of golf with each of the foursomes entered in the golf event.

