BELOIT—In 2021, The Beloit Post Office is proposing leave its facility at 300 Mill St., according to a postcard sent to community members.
The postcard stated the lease for the existing location has expired and the postal facility must find a new location.
The USPS proposes moving to a building of approximately 12,000 square feet within the 53511 zip code area.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are invited to send their comments on the proposal during the next 30 days to: “Attention: Beloit, WI—Main Office Relocation, United States Postal Service, PO Box 27497, Greensboro, N.C., 27498-1103.
The post office is owned by Wisconsin JLS Equities LLC, based out of 75 Columbia Avenue Cedarhurst, New York. It is zoned as CBD-1, or Central Business Core.
Questions to the U.S. Postal Service regarding the reasons for its potential move went unanswered as of press time.
Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock said the city doesn’t have any information as to what location the postal service is considering nor does the city have any information on prospective buyers of the property or any information about it being for sale.
“I encourage the U.S. Postal Service to keep its office in the City of Beloit municipal boundaries so that it can remain an accessible resource for our community,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.