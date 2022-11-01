Beloit polling places ready for voters Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Nov 1, 2022 Nov 1, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT—Polling locations in the City of Beloit for the Nov. 8 general election are as follows:• Wards 1-3, 24-25: Converse School, 1602 Townline Avenue• Wards 4-6, 26, 31: Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Avenue• Wards 7-8: Hackett School, 625 Eighth Street• Wards 9-11: Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett Street• Ward 12: First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell Street• Wards 13-14: Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Avenue• Wards 15-17: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Boulevard• Wards 18-19, 20, 27: River of Life UMC, 2345 Prairie Avenue• Wards 21-23, 28-30: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road(gymnasium)The nine polling locations in the City of Beloit are open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. All polling places are accessible to elderly and disabled voters.Due to redistricting, your polling location may have changed. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to confirm your polling location.Important Deadlines and Absentee Voting Information• Deadline to file voter registration at City Hall: 5 p.m. Nov. 4; You can still register at your polling location.• Deadline to request an absentee ballot to be sent to you through the mail: 5 p.m. Nov. 3 (5 p.m. Nov. 4 if voter is indefinitely confided or military and not away from home).- Do not place ballots in City Hall drop boxes or your vote may not count; either return via U.S. Postal Service or return directly to the second floor Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.- Only the voter can return the ballot to the clerk’s office or place in the mail unless a voter with disabilities needs help returning their ballots.- Make sure all fields are properly filled out, including the witness signature and address. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man arrested, accused of mobile home park shooting Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Crash in Rockton leaves Rockford man dead Name of man who died at Seward, Illinois grain elevator released Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime