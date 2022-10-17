hot Beloit polling places listed for Nov. 8 election Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 17, 2022 Oct 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - There will be nine polling places in the City of Beloit on Nov. 8 for the general election. Polling places will be as follows:- Wards 1 - 3, 24 and 25: Converse School, 1602 Townline Ave.- Wards 4 - 6, 26 and 31: Gaston School, 1515 W. Grand Ave.- Wards 7 and 8: Hackett School, 625 Eighth St.- Wards 9 - 11: Beloit Historical Society, 845 Hackett St.- Ward 12: First Congregational Church, 801 Bushnell St.- Wards 13 and 14: Todd School, 1621 Oakwood Ave.- Wards 15 - 17: Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.- Wards 18 - 20 and 27: River of Live UMC, 2345 Prairie Ave.- Wards 21 - 23 and 28 - 30: Central Christian Church, 2460 Milwaukee Road.Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. on election day. Due to redistricting, voters should check to see if their polling location has changed by going to the website at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us.Other questions regarding voter registration status or polling places can be directed to the city clerk's office at 608-364-6680 or email to grangerm@beloitwi.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Polling Places Beloit City Clerk General Election Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Stateline Area Trick or Treating hours are announced Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead South Beloit man accused of possessing fentanyl, cocaine Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime