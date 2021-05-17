BELOIT—Two of the three male teens shot on May 13 have been released from a local hospital, according to the Beloit Police Department, as investigations into recent gun violence continue.
The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue leaving three teen boys, ages 16, 18 and 19 injured. On Monday, the department confirmed that only one of the teens remained in hospital care, receiving inpatient care for his injuries.
On May 15, a 24-year-old man arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital’s emergency department with a gunshot wound. The victim was shot at around 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue, and police were in the area following a shots fired complaint.
The department said the man was treated at the hospital and released shortly after receiving care.
In both shootings, no suspect information or details related to the incidents have been released by police, when asked for an update on Monday by the Beloit Daily News.
In 2021, Beloit police have reported one homicide involving a firearm and eight non-fatal shootings.
Those with information regarding each incident are asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or go online to www.p3tips.com. An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.