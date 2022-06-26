BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department will host its Speeches at the Splashpad event from 2 - 4 p.m. Wednesday at Summit Park, 1218 Henry Ave.

Young people ages 10 to 17 will be invited to read a speech or poem during the event. The Beloit Parks and Recreation REC Mobile will be on site as well.

Another Speeches at the Splashpad event will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on July 20 at Vernon Park, 934 Vernon Ave.

The events are being held as a police department community outreach effort.