hot Beloit police to host Speeches at the Splashpad on Wednesday Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jun 26, 2022 Jun 26, 2022 Updated 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department will host its Speeches at the Splashpad event from 2 - 4 p.m. Wednesday at Summit Park, 1218 Henry Ave.Young people ages 10 to 17 will be invited to read a speech or poem during the event. The Beloit Parks and Recreation REC Mobile will be on site as well.Another Speeches at the Splashpad event will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on July 20 at Vernon Park, 934 Vernon Ave.The events are being held as a police department community outreach effort. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit Police Department Speeches At The Splashpad Summit Park Vernon Park Beloit Parks And Recreation Department Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Shopiere Days features rides, parade, fireworks and more June 24 - 26 Town of Beloit police investigate shooting incident Stephen W. "Steve" Berg Alliant Energy will proceed with solar power project in the Town of Beloit Beloit residents dance, sing, laugh, eat and listen at two Juneteenth celebrations Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime